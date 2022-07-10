How Bayern Munich could line up during the 2022-23 season

Bayern Munich enjoyed a successful 2021-22 season under the stewardship of Julian Nagelsmann.

The Bavarians lifted their 10th successive Bundesliga title last term after finishing eight points clear of their nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund. They also reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League but lost 2-1 on aggregate to Villarreal in the final eight of the competition.

The Munich-based club also lifted the DFL-Supercup during the 2021-22 season. Nagelsmann will look to build on the good work during the upcoming season.

Based on the players they have signed and are expected to sign this transfer window, here's how they can line up during the 2022-23 season.

Manuel Neuer is among the best goalkeepers of his generation

The Germany international played 28 Bundesliga games last season, keeping 26 clean sheets. Neuer was included in the Bundesliga Team of the Season 2021-22 and is expected to guard the posts for the Bavarians next season.

Right-back: Noussair Mazraoui

Noussair Mazroui joined Bayern from Ajax on a free transfer. The Morocco international enjoyed a decent season in the Eredivisie last term, scoring five and assisting two goals in 25 appearances.

The 24-year-old defender was included in the CIES Eredivisie Team of the Year: 2021–22.

Center-back: Dayot Upamecano

The France international enjoyed a decent debut season at Bayern Munich after his £37 million (via Goal) move in 2021. As per WhoScorHe played 28 league games during the 2021-22 season, averaging 2.4 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, and 2.4 clearances per 90 in Bundesliga last season.

Center-back: Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez has been a consistent performer for Bayern Munich in recent years

He has played 96 games in all competitions for Bayern so far, scoring one goal. He will share game-time with Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Parvard in the heart of the Bavarians' defence next season.

Left-back: Alphonso Davies

The Canada international is currently among the most promising footballers in Europe. The 21-year-old made 22 appearances in the league last term, registering three assists. Davies is likely to occupy the left side of the Munich-based club's defense next season.

Central midfield: Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich was among Bayern Munich's top performers last season, scoring three goals and assisting 11 more in 28 league appearances. His performances earned him a place in the Bundesliga Team of the 2021-22 season.

The German international is expected to play a key role for Der FCB during the upcoming season.

Central midfield: Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch recently joined Bayern Munich from Ajax

Ryan Gravenberch joined Bayern Munich in a €25 million (via Goal) move earlier this transfer window. Gravenberch is currently among the most promising midfielders in Europe.

He played a starring role in Ajax Eredivisie success last season, scoring two and assisting five goals in 30 league appearances. The 20-year-old also won the Ajax Young Talent of the Year 2021.

Thomas Muller enjoyed yet another stellar season with the Bavarians in 2021-22. The German international scored eight goals and assisted 18 more last season, winning the Bayern Munich Player of the Season 2021-22 award.

Right winger: Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry was among Bayern Munich's star performers last season. The Germany international registered 14 goals and five assists in 34 league appearances last term. Nagelsmann will expect the 26-year-old winger to continue his fine form next season. There are, however, rumors linking Gnabry to other clubs.

In that case, Kingsley Coman will start on the right wing.

Left winger - Lorey Sane

Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich

The Germany international scored seven and assisted seven more in 32 Bundesliga appearances last term. He will share his game time with Kingsley Coman on the left wing next season.

Center-forward - Sadio Mane

GOAL @goal Sadio Mane has got that look in his eye Sadio Mane has got that look in his eye 🔥 https://t.co/FKFILnJj3t

The Bavarians have recently secured the services of Sadio Mane for £35 million (via Sky Sports) from Liverpool. The Senegal international is among the best players in the world and is expected to lead the Bavarian's forward line during the upcoming season.

