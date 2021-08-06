How Bayern Munich could line up after the transfer window

While other big European clubs are opening their checkbooks in one hand and looking to sell off surplus players in the other, Bayern Munich have been noticeably quiet. And really, what changes do the Bavarian giants need to make to improve a squad that won the Bundesliga with a 13-point gap?

David Alaba's exit to Real Madrid opened an obvious hole in the Bayern squad and the administration was quick to respond, opening the club's checkbook to bring in Dayot Upamecano for €42.50 million.

Two free transfer additions make up for the remainder of Bayern's transfer activity as at the time of this writing. Omar Richards has left Reading, making a big switch to an even bigger club, and we're looking to see how he fits into Julian Nagelsmann's plans for the German side.

Sven Ulreich also made the decision to leave Hamburg SV and return to Bayern after the end of his contract. The 32-year-old goalkeeper will take over as Manuel Neuer's backup, as previous backup Alexander Nubel has gone on loan to AS Monaco.

With only three players making their way to the Bavarian capital, much of the starting XI will likely remain the same when the season starts in full swing. Perhaps the biggest addition to the club so far is the new face in the dugout: Julian Nagelsmann.

Bayern Munich is infamous for frequently replacing managers; in fact, since Ottmar Hitzfeld left the helm of the club in 2004, only current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has managed the club for three consecutive seasons.

Bayern fans and faithful alike will hope that 34-year-old Nagelsmann can continue to build the club, and at least stay until the end of his five-year contract.

Potential Bayern Munich starting XI for the 2021/22 season:

GK: Manuel Neuer

New signing Sven Ulreich will have to make do as backup for one of the best goalkeepers in the world: Manuel Neuer. In fact, the 35-year-old star is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the history of football.

Since 2011, Neuer has made 282 appearances for Die Roten, and he looks set to add at least 30 more this season. His reflexes, shot-stopping skills and ability to send the ball over the opposition defense to start counterattacks make Neuer a commanding presence between the sticks for Bayern.

With Alexander Nubel out on loan, Ulreich will take the reins whenever the number one keeper isn't in top condition to play. For most of the season, however, Nagelsmann will heavily lean on Neuer to secure the defense.

