How Bernardo Silva will affect the way Manchester City line up next season

The Portuguese midfielder will force Pep Guardiola to tinker with his lineup.

by Parth Athale Opinion 06 Jun 2017, 14:17 IST

Bernardo Silva’s addition could mean a lot of changes in City’s attack

Manchester City recently signed playmaker Bernardo Silva from Monaco for £43 million. The Portuguese had an incredible season as he helped the French side win the Ligue 1 and reach the Champions League semi-finals. He was the heartbeat of the Monaco attack which scored an astonishing 159 goals in all competitions.

Silva's signing is the first of Pep Guardiola's summer transfer window business this year which is expected to be a busy one. Ageing full-backs Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna and winger Jesus Navas have already been released. Benfica goalkeeper Ederson Moraes was signed for £35 million.

Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur is expected fill the right-back role, if reports are to be believed. City are also heavily linked with Silva's former teammate and left-back Benjamin Mendy. Meanwhile, striker Sergio Aguero is staying in Manchester, nullifying the rumours linking with a move elsewhere.

Aside from a handful of games, Guardiola has favoured a four-man defence in his first season in the Premier League. Assuming that to continue, two of Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi will be the centre-backs. Both fullbacks could be new arrivals as the only one currently at Guardiola’s disposal is veteran Aleksander Kolarov.

Towards the end of last season, City lined up in a 4-1-4-1 formation, which had Yaya Toure as the lone defensive midfielder. Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva were the attacking midfielders, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus played as wingers and Aguero was the lone striker.

Bernardo Silva is a versatile player who can play in numerous positions. In France, he played as an inverted right winger who used to cut inside into a number 10 role, allowing Monaco's marauding right-back to venture forward. If deployed in a similar role at City, there is no reason why he won’t continue his form from France. This would mean that Raheem Sterling would drop to the bench.

The Portuguese could start in a more central role as well, at the expense of one of De Bruyne and David Silva. City's possession based style of play forces the opposition defence to stay deep. This renders David Silva's ability to break these stubborn defences invaluable. The Spaniard is not showing any sign of waning as his presence helped City enormously last season.

Who’ll miss out?

If the two Silvas line up along side each other, De Bruyne could be relegated to the bench. He could also occupy the Toure role, as he played in a deep position quite a few times last season. But this would leave Guardiola without a robust presence in the centre of the pitch, which would leave City more vulnerable to counter-attacks. Ilkay Gundogan, who has been injured since December 2016, could stake a claim for the holding midfielder role.

Bernardo Silva’s versatility means he could also start in a wide left position, giving Guardiola an apt replacement for Sane due to rotation or injuries. Considering the surprises Pep has conjured in recent years, seeing Silva in a false nine position is also a slight possibility.

Guardiola to use the three at the back set up?

In order to accommodate his attacking talents, Guardiola could turn to a three-man defence, something he has tried in both Germany and Spain. Kompany, Stones and Otamendi would be deployed the centre-backs.

Sane and possibly Walker (if he arrives) could be the wing-backs, which would stretch the opposition backline and enable other City attackers to thrive. In this case, De Bruyne and David Silva would be the central midfielders. Aguero, Jesus and Bernardo Silva would form a potent three-pronged attack.

Whatever the formation, it is likely that Guardiola would have to pick two out of Bernardo, David and De Bruyne. Considering the defence unlocking capabilities which the former two possess, the Belgian might drop to bench. Such is the attacking depth of City that De Bruyne, who would walk into most starting elevens in Europe could be resigned to a secondary role.

A head scratcher next season

Looking at the team sheets from last season, it is clear that Guardiola rates Sane and Jesus highly. When both of them were fit, Jesus was preferred over Aguero. Sterling's place will be under jeopardy, as Bernardo Silva and Jesus would be picked over him as right wingers. Sane's place cemented, as City don't possess another left-footed forward.

Bernardo Silva is a player who could prove to be a bargain at £43 million. He is widely regarded as the heir to the magician that is David Silva at the Etihad. Bernardo is nine years David's junior and possesses similar traits. The delicate close control, the obscure eye for a killing pass and the ability to dictate the pace of the game; all of these are there. Bernardo will take over after some years, but for next season both maestros will operate together.

David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were already there. Add to that Bernardo Silva and you have one of the most exciting attacking assembly the Premier League has ever seen.