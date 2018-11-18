×
How Chelsea could have lined up if they had done their transfer business wisely

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Feature
971   //    18 Nov 2018, 02:40 IST

Chelsea had sold a number of stars players in the recent years.
Chelsea had sold a number of stars players in the recent years.

Chelsea are among the best teams in England and are currently third in the Premier League table. The Blues are currently the only English team to be unbeaten in all competitions this season and are serious contenders for the Premier League trophy.

Known for their extravagant spendings in the transfer market, the London based club spent a net amount of £496 million over the last ten seasons, which makes them the third most spending Premier League team of that period.

However, there are a number of good players who were labelled as flops too quickly at Chelsea but they went on to become star players at other clubs. Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne are two of the perfect examples.

Right on this note, here is how Chelsea could have lined up if they had done their transfer business wisely.

Formation- 4-4-3

Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois enjoyed a decent spell with Chelsea before joining Real Madrid
Thibaut Courtois enjoyed a decent spell with Chelsea before joining Real Madrid

Kepa Arizibilaga is a good goalkeeper, however, he is still young and is yet to perform consistently at the top level to prove that he is an upgrade to Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea.

Thibaut Courtois joined Chelsea for £7.9 million from Genk in the summer transfer window of 2011. However, he was immediately loaned out to Atletico Madrid and was made to wait until 2014 to make his first appearance for the Blues.

Having established himself as Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper during the 2014/2015 season, the Belgian went on to make 154 appearances for the club before joining Real Madrid in 2018.

Courtois won two Premier League titles along with one FA Cup and one Football League Cup with the London based club. He was also awarded the FIFA Best Goalkeeper accolade at the last FIFA World Cup.

