How Chelsea could line up in 2021-22

Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea came amidst trepidation with the sacking of fan-favorite Frank Lampard. Brought in to steady the ship, not many expected him to capture Chelsea's second ever Champions League crown, once again justifying Roman Abramovich's almost ruthless pursuit of excellence.

Taking a defensively frail and tentative team, Tuchel preached defensive solidarity and high tempo pressing with a "three at the back" formation and a fluid three in attack.

Chelsea's tactical revamp in 2020-21

Despite their unexpected success in Europe, domestic fixtures have seen Chelsea struggle to break teams with a low block down despite the array of attacking options available on the bench. Star signings Kai Haverz and Timo Werner have lacked a clinical touch in front of goal, failing to put away opposition and bury matches.

The expectation for the 2021-22 season will be nothing short of a title challenge, having now been half a decade since Chelsea's last Premier League crown. Here's how Chelsea will look to line up in 2021-22.

#1 Eduoard Mendy, Goalkeeper

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has been an absolute revelation since his arrival in 2020. The man affectionately known as the "Senagaleese Spiderman" has brought a sense of assurance and calm with his commanding presence in goal. With Kepa Arrizabalaga well out of favor with the team management, expect Mendy to retain his place in goal and deliver another solid and dependable season.

#2 Antonio Rudiger, Left Centre Back

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

28-year-old Rudiger has been an immense presence in Chelsea's defensive rejuvenation. Having been in and out of Frank Lampard's lineup, the German has now established himself as a defensive general under Tuchel.

A smart reader of the game and blessed with immense pace, the German international has the ability to carry the ball forward and build play from the back. A fan favourite for his temperament and tenacity on the pitch, expect Rudiger to have another solid season.

#3 Thiago Silva, Sweeper

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

36-year-old Thiago Silva proved to be a timeless talent in his first season with Chelsea. Having spent years at AC Milan and PSG, his endearing performances in a Chelsea shirt have shown him to be a class apart.

Blessed with a calm and impeccable sense of positioning, Chelsea have rewarded Silva's performances with an extension, not just for his role on the pitch but also as a dressing room leader. Andreas Christensen has proved to be a more than capable stand-in, with his performances throughout last season and Euro 2020 reassuring everyone at Chelsea of his quality.

Expect Christensen to gradually inherit this position in the coming season as age and game mileage catches up with Thiago Silva.

#4 Reece James, Right Centre Back

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

A surprise inclusion in the right centre back position, the Chelsea academy product had firmly established himself in the right wing back role.

Thomas Tuchel, however, has had other plans for him, deploying him on the right side of defence and using his pace to cover quick counter attacks. A strong crosser of the ball and vital from set-pieces, Reece James is expected to keep veteran Cesar Azpilicueta out of the team for the time being.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee