How Chelsea could line up against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League

After a chastening defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend, Chelsea boss Graham Potter faces the first real test of his time at Stamford Bridge.

The English manager has to get his side back up to speed with fixtures coming in thick and fast. Up next, his Chelsea side will face Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb in their final UEFA Champions League group game on Wednesday (November 1).

Dinamo Zagreb picked up a shock win over Chelsea in their previous meeting

Having seen his predecessor Thomas Tuchel lose 1-0 to Dinamo in the reverse fixture, Potter will hope his side picks up a win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Blues have already secured top spot in their group following three successive wins, but will be looking to bounce back from their weekend defeat at Brighton. They also have a crunch Premier League London Derby coming up and will look to beat Dinamo Zagreb to gather some momentum prior to the clash.

Chelsea will meet Arsenal in the league on Sunday, November 6.

As they look to get all three points, here is how Chelsea could line up when they take on Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy in action v Brighton in the Premier League

Having lost his starting spot to Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy could have a chance to stake his claim against Dinamo. Arrizabalaga is set to miss the game due to an injury he suffered against Brighton. Consequently, the Senegalese goalkeeper is likely to start in goal for Chelsea.

Mendy has not started a game for Chelsea since the side's 2-1 win over West Ham United on September 3. He most recently came on as a half-time substitute in the 4-1 loss against Brighton after 11 games without getting onto the pitch.

Right-Back - Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta in action v Aston Villa in the Premier League

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was left out of the starting lineup for the game against Brighton at the weekend. The Spaniard was not introduced off the bench either.

However, the 32-year-old could be restored to the starting lineup for his leadership and experience.

Graham Potter is likely to switch to a back four given the injuries to many key defenders. In such a scenario, Azpilicueta will be important in helping the team maintain its balance. He has been a fantastic servant for the Blues and could play an important role as his side look to return to winning ways.

Center-Back - Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah in action v FC Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League

Academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah has proven time and again for Chelsea in the past two seasons that he has what it takes to do well at the highest level. The 22-year-old defender effortlessly stepped into the void created by summer signing Wesley Fofana's injury and has been important for the Blues.

Chalobah is capable of playing in a back three or back four without suffering a drop in performances. However, he scored an own goal and was part of a horrific defensive display against Brighton over the weekend.

The former England U-21 international will look to prove that that performance was a one-off and return to his very best against Dinamo Zagreb.

Center-Back - Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly in action v AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League

Chelsea have been without summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly since their draw against Brentford on October 19 as he suffered a knee injury. The Senegalese defender will be a welcome addition to the squad following their recent struggles at the back.

Koulibaly has taken time to adapt to life at Chelsea since joining the club from S.S.C. Napoli this summer. The experienced defender will look to deliver an improved performance for the Blues against Dinamo Zagreb. The Croatian outfit's biggest strength is their pace and Koulibaly will be key in tackling that aspect.

Left-Back - Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell in action v Brighton in the Premier League

Ben Chilwell has had his minutes managed by manager Graham Potter as he returns to full rhythm following his ACL injury last season. He was introduced as a second-half substitute in the defeat to Brighton at the weekend.

Chilwell has been left out of the starting lineup in each of his side's last two games. However, the Englishman remains a key member of Potter's squad and will add his qualities to the side against Dinamo Zagreb.

Marc Cucurella's recent struggles could also see Chilwell receive a starting berth.

Central Midfield - Jorginho

Jorginho in action v AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League

Chelsea vice-captain Jorginho is expected to make his return to the starting lineup after being left on the bench at the weekend. The Italian midfielder is an important player for the Blues and could play a key role in their game against Dinamo.

The 2021 UEFA Player of the Year was named the Player of the Match in his side's last Champions League game against RB Salzburg. His importance to the side's shape and structure is quite pronounced as they find it difficult to progress the ball in his absence.

Jorginho will look to help Chelsea bounce back against the Croatian side ahead of a crunch league clash against Arsenal.

Central Midfield - Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action v AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League

With Mateo Kovacic nursing a knee injury, Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be handed another start against Dinamo Zagreb. The English midfielder has enjoyed a sustained run of games this season and has shown his versatility.

While he struggled against Brighton, even scoring an own goal, Loftus-Cheek seems to have won Graham Potter's trust as evidenced by his increased playing time. He will look to bounce back from the debacle over the weekend with an improved display on Wednesday.

Attacking Midfield - Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher in action v Brighton in the Premier League

Chelsea academy graduate Conor Gallagher has proven in recent weeks that he belongs in the Blues' first team after an eventful loan spell with Crystal Palace last season. The England international assisted his side's only goal in their defeat to Brighton over the weekend.

Gallagher has brought plenty of penetration and energy into Chelsea's midfield after a slow start to the seaspn. He will also be tasked with fashioning out goalscoring opportunities for his side against the Croatian outfit.

Forward - Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech in action v FC Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League

Moroccan forward Hakim Ziyech has been scarcely used by Chelsea this season. The former AFC Ajax man has not started a single game under Potter. Ziyech found himself out of favor at the start of the season, and will be hoping to use this game as a springboard.

His ability on the ball and capacity to create chances will be important to the Blues as they look to try and break down Dinamo Zagreb's rearguard. Ziyech is capable of producing impressive moments and will look to use this game as a launchpad for his season.

Forward - Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic in action v FC Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League

American winger Christian Pulisic has been forced to play out of position this season due to the numerous injury challenges faced by Chelsea. The 23-year-old has often played at right wing-back for the side, but could be restored to his preferred position in this game.

Pulisic has often shown glimpses of his quality at Chelsea but has never really shown the required consistency to excel at Stamford Bridge. The US men's national team star has one goal and two assists in all competitions for the Blues this season. He will look to add to that against Dinamo Zagreb,

Striker - Armando Broja

Armando Broja celebrates his goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea starlet Armando Broja looks like a potential star waiting to explode. The Albanian international scored his first goal for the club against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month after signing a long-term contract in the summer.

Blessed with blistering pace and agility, Broja has made 14 appearances for the Blues this season, but has started just once. The 21-year-old could start against Dinamo Zagreb to give his team's other forwards a rest. He will be eager to make the most of the opportunity and find the back of the net.

