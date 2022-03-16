Chelsea will resume their defense of the UEFA Champions League title with a trip to French side Lille for the second leg of their Round of 16 clash. The European champions have been embroiled in off-the-field struggles following the decision of the UK government to freeze its accounts.

The Blues have won five consecutive league matches despite their troubles, indicating that the players are focused on their football.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Bashir Humphreys, Harvey Vale and Dylan Williams were among those in training ahead of Chelsea's trip to Lille. #CFC Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Bashir Humphreys, Harvey Vale and Dylan Williams were among those in training ahead of Chelsea's trip to Lille. #CFC

The champions hold a 2-0 advantage over their French opponents from the first leg in London following a commanding home performance. They now go to Lille with the knowledge that they only need to avoid defeat to qualify for the last eight of the Champions League.

Chelsea boosted by injury recoveries

Ahead of their Champions League game, manager Thomas Tuchel disclosed that he was able to welcome a number of senior players back to full training after they recovered from injury. They will still be without Ben Chilwell, who suffered a season-ending injury against Juventus in the group stage. Without further ado, here is how Chelsea could line up against Lille in the Champions League.

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Mendy in action

Edouard Mendy will continue in goal for the Blues after proving time and again that he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He has kept three clean sheets in four games since the first leg against Lille.

Mendy is the reigning Champions League Goalkeeper of the Year, and he will look to retain his title with the club. The goalkeeper will play a huge role if his side are to retain their cup this season.

Right Centre-Back: Andreas Christensen

Christensen in action against Lille

Andreas Christensen was asked to fill in the middle of the back three after Thiago Silva was rested against Newcastle. He has done an admirable job. The Danish international was unruffled throughout, and more of the same will be required of him against Lille.

Christensen will fill in for Trevoh Chalobah, who has started in all but one of Chelsea's matches since the first leg. He has proven himself to be a reliable player for Tuchel.

Centre-Back: Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva will be a key player

After getting a well-deserved rest in the game against Newcastle, Thiago Silva will be reinstated in the starting line-up for the clash against Lille. The Blues kept a clean sheet despite his absence, but he remains one of their best players.

The 37-year-old is a veteran of the French league, having played for PSG for nearly nine years. He was arguably Chelsea's best player in the first leg in London.

Left Centre-Back: Antonio Rudiger

Rudiger has been in good form for his team

Antonio Rudiger was back to his dominant self on the pitch against Newcastle United after he was rested against Norwich City. The German defender is one of his side's most consistent performers.

Rudiger exudes a calming presence in defence for his side, and his performances have merited his being rated as one of the best in Europe. Rudiger continues to deliver for Chelsea despite his contract issues.

Right-Wing Back: Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta in action

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was certified fit to start by Tuchel in his press conference. The veteran defender got injured when his side took on Norwich City and missed his side's last match.

Azpilicueta delivered a good performance for his side in the first leg in London, and will be looking for another quality performance. The captain only has a few months left on his contract at the club, and will be hoping the issue is settled soon.

Central Midfield: N'Golo Kante

Kante battles two Lille OSC players for possession in an earlier game

Chelsea's midfield dynamo N'Golo Kante will continue in the side's starting line-up against Lille. The Frenchman also featured in the first leg against the Ligue 1 side and delivered a typically impressive performance for his team. He is also the reigning Champions League Midfielder of the Year.

Kante was Man of the Match in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 clash, just as he had been in the latter stages of the competition last season. The midfielder was also in good form at the weekend against Newcastle and will be keen to continue in that vein.

Central Midfield: Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic continues to be consistent for his team

Croatian midfield maestro Mateo Kovacic was impressive for Chelsea in the first leg against Lille. The 2019/20 Player of the Year has been one of the club's best and most consistent performers this season.

Kovacic's introduction off the bench at the weekend helped his side raise their game to the level they needed to secure the win. The midfielder was one of the best players on the pitch, and his manager will trust him to deliver a similar performance against Lille.

Left-Wing Back: Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso is back after recovering from COVID

Chelsea have been without stand-in first-choice left-wing back Marcos Alonso since the Spaniard contracted COVID after the Carabao Cup Final. Saul Niguez and Kenedy have filled in for Alonso in the position, but neither have justified keeping the Spaniard out of the team.

In his press conference before the match, Tuchel hinted at Alonso starting the game after he recovered from COVID. The Spaniard will hope to deliver a top-quality performance against Lille away from home.

Right-Wing Forward: Mason Mount

Mount in action

After a drastic dip, Mason Mount has seen his form on the pitch improve. The Englishman failed to make any telling contributions at the weekend, but he combined well with Kai Havertz.

Mount has most contributions to goals by a Chelsea player this season. Bar his final ball, he looked a good fit for his side when played alongside Havertz and Christian Pulisic. The English midfielder made a telling contribution in last season's Champions League Final with the assist for the winner.

Left-Wing Forward: Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic will helm the left-wing forward position

After being deployed in various roles and playing in numerous positions this season, Christian Pulisic is finally being played in his favoured left-wing spot. The American winger has been playing with much more freedom since his change in position.

Pulisic scored the second goal for the Blues in the first leg of their Champions League clash against Lille. The 22-year-old was a constant menace in the game, and more of the same will be expected from him.

Striker: Kai Havertz

Will Kai Havertz shine in the upcoming match?

With six goals in his last seven appearances for Chelsea this season, Kai Havertz could not have picked a better time to hit top form for the club. The German forward led the line excellently in the first leg against Lille and scored his side's opener in the game.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC The man in form on target the last time we faced tomorrow’s opponents! The man in form on target the last time we faced tomorrow’s opponents! 💪 https://t.co/m9lyQ8cuMR

Havertz has kept record-signing Romelu Lukaku out of Chelsea's starting XI due to his run of form. The 22-year-old German has stood out in recent weeks and is brimming with confidence ahead of the Champions League tie.

