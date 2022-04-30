How Chelsea could line-up against Everton in the Premier League

Chelsea will continue their Premier League campaign against Everton on May 1, following their 1-1 draw against Manchester United on April 28. The Blues sit comfortably in third position, six points above fourth-placed Arsenal. They are likely to finish third unless something catastrophic happens between now and the end of the season.

However, they will be up against a familiar face in Frank Lampard at the weekend. The Chelsea legend will hope to get a good result against his former side to get his Everton side out of the relegation zone.

Chelsea could nearly seal a Top 4 Premier League spot with a win against Everton

The West London club are close to sealing Champions League qualification for next season. They need only seven points out of their last five games to ensure the same. A victory against Everton on Sunday could go a long way in achieving that goal and Thomas Tuchel will want his stars to step up on the day.

On that note, let's take a look at how Chelsea could line-up against Everton in their Premier League clash at the weekend.

GK- Edouard Mendy

Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League

Edouard Mendy has had his fair share of lapses in quality this season but he has been solid when his side have needed him to be.

The Senegalese is not the most comfortable player in possession but excels in the basics of shot-stopping. He has kept 13 clean sheets in 29 Premier League appearances this season. He is expected to keep his 14th against Everton on Sunday.

CB- Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League

Cesar Azpilicueta has proven his captainship abilities this season by often protecting his teammates and producing quality performances.

Although he does look to be slowing down slightly, the Spaniard still has a lot in his tank. He produced another solid performance in mid-week against Manchester United. With Andreas Christensen only recently returning to training, Azpilicueta is likely to retain his starting spot against Everton on Sunday.

CB- Thiago Silva

Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League

Thiago Silva has been the most dependable centre-back for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

The Brazilian has the composure and technical ability to avoid getting beaten by the best attackers in the league. Moreover, his threat from set-pieces is just as vital. Tuchel will want his centre-back to be at his best in the game against Everton.

CB- Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea v Brentford - Premier League

Antonio Rudiger recently decided to part ways with the club at the end of the season. Until then, however, he is expected to spend every ounce of his energy in helping the Blues seal UCL qualification and win the FA Cup.

Although he can do very little about the latter until the final (14 May), he needs to help his side get a clean sheet against the Toffees on Sunday. Rudiger's no-nonsense defending, coupled with sensational diagonal passes, might be the key to a victory for the Blues at the weekend.

RWB- Reece James

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

Reece James was Chelsea's most productive player against Manchester United on Thursday as he wreaked havoc down the right-wing.

The Englishman's accurate crosses and stone-cold defending proved too much for all of United's wingers, as they have for most attackers in the Premier League. James is expected to lead his side to a victory against the Toffees. Incidentally, Lampard gave the young full-back his first Chelsea start a couple of years ago.

His five goals and six assists in 21 league appearances are evidence that he is one of the Blues' most dangerous players going forward.

LWB- Marcos Alonso

Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League

Like James, Marcos Alonso has also flourished to a certain extent this season. Since Ben Chilwell's season-ending injury in late November, the Spaniard has deputized brilliantly for the Englishman.

Alonso bagged his third league goal of the season on Thursday as he struck a volley from six yards out against David de Gea. The full-back also has four league assists to his name this season. He will be a great weapon down the left-wing on Sunday against Everton.

CM- N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante in action against Real Madrid in the Champions League

N'Golo Kante has looked a little tired and fatigued in recent weeks. This was most visible in the club's defeat over two legs against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final.

The Frenchman seemed back to his energetic best against Manchester United in mid-week. However, his mistake led to United's goal.

His drive to push forward and ability to make key interceptions at the back are invaluable to the Blues. Tuchel will want Kante to perform at his best on Sunday and get his side close to sealing UCL qualification.

CM- Jorginho

Jorginho in action against West Ham United

Jorginho has had a topsy-turvy week as he missed a penalty against West Ham last weekend. He then bossed the midfield battle against Manchester United on Thursday.

Regardless, the Italian star's match temperancy and ability to control the tempo of the game is second to none. Also, with Mateo Kovacic only recently returning to training, Jorginho is likely to start against Everton on Sunday.

LW- Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic in action against West Ham United

Christian Pulisic was Captain America for Chelsea last weekend as sealed a 90th minute winner against West Ham United. Although he was unable to produce a similar performance off the bench in mid-week, Tuchel might start the winger ahead of the others on Sunday.

The American is swift on the left-wing, while his trickery and knack for goals makes him a perfect fit against a stubborn Everton defense. It is time for Pulisic to show some form of consistency and a convincing display at Goodison Park could be a positive first step towards achieving the same.

RW- Mason Mount

Mason Mount in action against Crystal Palace

Mason Mount has inarguably been Chelsea's player of the season yet again this term. The Englishman has scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 29 Premier League appearances. He has contributed to nearly 30% of the club's goals this season.

An assist on Sunday against Everton will make Mount the second Chelsea player to have 10 goals and 10 assists in a league season. He will be joining Eden Hazard in that record, who did it in the 2018-19 campaign. Given his quality, it would not be a surprise if the attacker proves to be the difference-maker for his side on the day, since he has done so all season.

ST- Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz in action against West Ham United

Kai Havertz has been one of Chelsea's best players in the Premier League in 2022 but has been wasteful in the last couple of games.

His performance against Manchester United, in particular, lacked the desire and drive to score goals. But Tuchel will be hoping that his young forward can put that behind him and get back amongst the goals on Sunday against Everton.

The 22-year-old star has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 25 league appearances so far. He will be looking to score more before the end of the season.

