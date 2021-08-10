How Chelsea could line-up against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup 

Chelsea face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup to mark the beginning of their competitive season on Thursday (IST) at Windsor Park in Belfast. The Blues, who qualified for the tie as Champions League holders, have lost all three of their previous attempts to lift the UEFA Super Cup and will be determined to break the curse this time around.

Although on paper Chelsea could be considered favorites, Thomas Tuchel is well aware of the threat on offer from Villarreal. The La Liga club toiled hard to upset Manchester United on their way to lifting the Europa League last season and are no pushovers.

Chelsea are likely to field a strong line-up against Villarreal

Many of Chelsea's players were heavily involved at Euro 2020, but the Blues have welcomed everyone back just in time to be ready for the meeting with Villarreal.

However, there are some notable absentees in the 26-man squad named by Chelsea for the one-off final. Senior first-team stars like Ross Barkley, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Davide Zappacosta have all missed out on making the cut.

As Chelsea prepare to lock horns with Villarreal for the UEFA Super Cup, here's how we expect them to line-up under Tuchel:

Edouard Mendy

The Senegalese shot-stopper has cemented his spot between the sticks since joining Chelsea from Rennes last season. After winning the Champions League in his debut season, Mendy will be brimming with confidence and is easily one of the first names on the teamsheet for Chelsea.

Villarreal have both Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer in their ranks, with both forwards more than capable of troubling any goalkeeper. As such, Mendy will have to be on his toes to nullify their threat.

RCB: Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta is expected to don the captain's armband for Chelsea against Villarreal on the night. The 31-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and will be determined to prove a point in an attempt to earn an extension.

Due to his versatility, Azpilicueta has been deployed in a variety of roles during his Chelsea career. In Tuchel's preferred three-man defense, the Chelsea captain has prominently featured as the right-sided centre-back. Even against Villarreal, Azpilicueta is tipped to start in a similar role.

CB: Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen

In an impressive Euro 2020 campaign, Andreas Christensen proved to be an absolute superstar for Denmark. The centre-back is now back with Chelsea and is expected to play a starting role in the Super Cup against Villarreal.

Since Christensen did not feature in any of the three pre-season games, the Dane may not be used for the entire game. There is also the option of involving Thiago Silva for Chelsea, meaning it wouldn't be a surprise if the two defenders shared the 90 minutes between them against Villarreal.

LCB: Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger

The German has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in fortunes under Tuchel. Rudiger has solidified his position at the back for Chelsea and started each of the two big pre-season games against rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

With enough pre-season minutes and training under his belt, Rudiger will be raring to go out there and make an impact. If Chelsea are to put an end to their UEFA Super Cup curse, they will have to defend well against Villarreal and Rudiger could play a crucial role in the same.

