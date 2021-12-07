How Chelsea could line-up against Zenit in the Champions League

Chelsea are set to face Zenit St Petersburg in a crunch UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday with top spot in Group H at stake. Chelsea have had a relatively smooth campaign in the Champions League so far and are already through to the last 16.

Chelsea narrowly defeated Zenit St Petersburg 1-0 in the reverse fixture thanks to a second-half Romelu Lukaku header. The Blues are level on points with Juventus going into the last round of matches in the Champions League group stage.

Chelsea must win to secure top spot in their Champions League group

Chelsea have struggled in recent weeks since that famous 4-0 win over Juventus. The Blues drew at home to Manchester United and managed a narrow 2-1 win over Watford before suffering a shock 3-2 defeat to West Ham United at the weekend.

Chelsea have been boosted by the return to fitness of stars Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic. They have no new injury concerns ahead of their Champions League match.

Taking the players available into consideration, here is how Chelsea could line-up against Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League Group H decider.

Goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy is expected to continue in goal for Chelsea despite his uninspiring performance against West Ham United at the weekend. The 29-year-old goalkeeper received strong backing from his manager Thomas Tuchel on the back of the performance, where he was arguably at fault for two goals.

Europe's best goalkeeper this year, Mendy has kept four clean sheets in five matches in the Champions League this season, conceding only once.

Right Center-Back: Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is expected to return for the Champions League clash against Zenit. The Spanish defender started the 2-1 win against Watford in midweek, but played no part at the weekend.

With the injury to Trevoh Chalobah, Azpilicueta may start in his favored RCB position in Russia on Wednesday. 31-year-old Azpilicueta has fallen below Chalobah and Andreas Christensen in the pecking order and has found minutes hard to come by this season.

Centre-Back: Andreas Christensen

25-year-old Danish central defender Andreas Christensen has delivered sterling performances for Chelsea in the Champions League this season. The defender is expected to start in the middle of the back three as Thiago Silva gets a deserved rest.

The 37-year-old Brazil international has played 90 minutes in five consecutive matches after the last international break.

Thomas Tuchel will surely think this is a good time to give him a deserved rest, allowing Christensen to start in his place. Christensen is involved in a contract saga with the club after his reluctance to agree a new deal angered Tuchel.

The manager left him on the bench for a number of matches before the injury to Chalobah saw him return to the side.

Left Centre-Back: Antonio Rudiger

German defender Antonio Rudiger is expected to maintain his place on the left of the back three for Chelsea. The experienced defender is another player embroiled in a contract stand-off with the club.

The defender has been one of the mainstays at Chelsea since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, and will surely continue in his position. His marauding runs from deep have proven very useful in breaking opposition lines and creating opportunities for his side.

