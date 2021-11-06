Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Trevoh Chalobah emergence could affect Blues' Jules Kounde pursuit; Thomas Tuchel wants a long stay at Stamford Bridge, and more - 6th November 2021

The Chelsea bandwagon came to an abrupt halt against Burnley at home on Saturday. The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by the Clarets. Kai Havertz's first-half goal was cancelled out by Matej Vydra late in the second half.

Meanwhile, Trevoh Chalobah's emergence could affect Chelsea's pursuit of Jules Kounde. Elsewhere, Thomas Tuchel wants to remain in charge of The Blues for a while.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 6th November 2021.

Trevoh Chalobah emergence could affect Chelsea's Jules Kounde pursuit, according to Thomas Tuchel

Trevoh Chalobah's emergence could affect Chelsea's plans for next year's transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Trevoh Chalobah's emergence could affect Chelsea's plans for next year's transfer window. The Blues have been linked with a move for Jules Kounde this summer. However, the deal failed to materialise due to Sevilla's demands.

Chelsea are expected to reignite their interest in the Frenchman next year. The Blues are struggling to hold on to Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with both their deals set to run out next summer.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Trevoh Chalobah’s performances so far this season may have changed the club’s January transfer plans. Thomas Tuchel has hinted that Trevoh Chalobah’s performances so far this season may have changed the club’s January transfer plans. https://t.co/kcFzNeyx8p

However, Tuchel has admitted that Chalobah's rise could force Chelsea to rethink their transfer strategy for next year. The Englishman has already appeared ten times this season, scoring twice.

"You cannot say what we tried in the summer did not happen, so we will try again for sure in the winter. Sometimes it is like this if we see the same need, but clearly Trevoh is now here with us, and he deserves to be here with us. It had nothing to do with if we can sign another central defender or not," said Tuchel.

“But he stepped up. The responsibility was even more on his shoulders, and he has handled it so far in a very impressive way. This is the situation, and it has an effect on our next decisions in the next transfer period. It is always like this,” said Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel wants a long stay at Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel has expressed a desire to stay at Chelsea for many years.

Thomas Tuchel has expressed a desire to stay at Chelsea for many years. The German manager has been a godsend for The Blues, helping the London side win the Champions League title last season.

Speaking ahead of their game against Burnley, the Chelsea manager claimed he was living his dream at Stamford Bridge.

“I will do my very best to stay as long as possible because I like where I am. It is a perfect fit,” said Tuchel. “I’m really living my dream, actually. Hopefully it will last some more years, weeks, months, whatever,” said Tuchel.

AS Roma rekindle interest in Antonio Rudiger

AS Roma are interested in Antonio Rudiger.

AS Roma are interested in Antonio Rudiger, according to The Hard Tackle via Corriere Dello Sport. The German defender moved to Chelsea from the Serie A giants in 2017. Rudiger has managed 163 appearances for The Blues, scoring eight times.

The German is one of Chelsea's most key players, but his current deal expires next summer. The Blues want to extend his stay, but Rudiger is reluctant to sign an extension. AS Roma want to bolster their backline in January, and have identified Rudiger as the perfect option.

Edited by Bhargav