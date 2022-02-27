How Chelsea could lineup against Liverpool in Carabao Cup final

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is set to lead out his side to take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final as he looks to secure yet another trophy. Both sides have locked horns twice already this season, with both games ending in a draw between two of the league's best sides.

Chelsea and Liverpool will face in the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2018

Chelsea and Liverpool last faced each other in the Carabao Cup in 2018, when a stunner from Eden Hazard gave the Blues the win. A lot has changed since then, with this Liverpool side a very different beast from that one.

Tuchel has all of his players except Ben Chilwell and Andreas Christensen available for selection after Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech and Reece James resumed first-team training. The biggest headache for the Bavarian tactician will be whether to stick with Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is the cup keeper, or Edouard Mendy.

The German tactician also has to decide whether to reinstate Romelu Lukaku in the starting XI or retain Kai Havertz. Also, the return to fitness of James presents a welcome headache for Tuchel.

Here is the likely Chelsea lineup for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy

Mendy celebrates after win against Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

In his press conference before the match, Tuchel ruled out being sentimental in his choice of a goalkeeper for the final against Liverpool. That would mean Mendy getting the nod to start ahead of Kepa for the final.

The Spaniard has given a good account of himself as the number two goalkeeper since Tuchel's arrival at the club. Mendy, however, is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world right now, and this puts him in a position to start the match.

Right Centre-Back - Cesar Azpilicueta

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea's captain and most dependable player of the last decade, Cesar Azpilicueta, is set to lead the team out for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. The Spaniard is expected to keep his place in the team despite the return to fitness of Reece James. This is due to a last-minute injury to Andreas Christensen.

Azpilicueta has been impressive in his past few games for the club after initially struggling in the immediate aftermath of James' injury. The experienced defender will need to be at his best when he comes up against Liverpool's star forwards.

Centre-Back - Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva waves at the fans after UEFA Champions League game

Thiago Silva seems to age backwards when you consider the quality of his performances for Chelsea this season. The 37-year-old is one of the first names on Tuchel's team sheet and is very important to Chelsea's defensive structure.

Silva was recently named the Player of the Tournament at the FIFA Club World Cup, and he followed that accolade with two superb performances. He will look forward to this meeting against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup as it affords him the chance to add to his stacked trophy collection.

Left Centre-Back - Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea v Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

Rudiger has been one of Tuchel's most trusted lieutenants since the Bavarian arrived at Stamford Bridge. The German defender has become one of the world's best in his position and is sure to start in his favored position on the left of the back three.

Like Christensen, Rudiger is yet to sign a new contract with the club. This has not affected his output, however, as he continues to impress.

Right-Wing Back - Reece James

Reece James in action against Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

In the enforced absence of Andreas Christensen due to injury, Reece James is expected to come into the side straight away. The 22-year-old was enjoying the form of his life before he suffered a hamstring tear in a Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

James coming into the team will be huge for Tuchel's side as he has proved to be a major creative outlet for the team this season. Tuchel will hope his star wing-back can provide a spark on his return to action.

Central Midfield - N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante on the ball vs Al Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup

French midfielder N'Golo Kante has the chance to complete the set in English football. The combative midfielder has won almost every trophy available in club football in his time in England. The Carabao Cup is the only one that has evaded him since his arrival in the league, as he lost the final to Manchester City in 2019.

Kante is expected to play a key role in midfield in the final against Liverpool as the Frenchman's importance to the side cannot be overstated. He impressed in the sides' 2-2 draw earlier in the season, and more of the same is expected of him.

Central Midfield - Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic in action against Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic limped off minutes into the second half against Lille in midweek, but has been declared fit to face Liverpool in the final. The former Real Madrid man has been Chelsea's best midfielder this season and has combined to devastating effect with Kante.

Kovacic scored a stunning volley from outside the box in the 2-2 draw when both sides last met. The Croatian's ability to dribble in tight spaces will be helpful against Liverpool's high press.

Left-Wing Back - Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso in action in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool - Premier League

Spanish left-wing back Marcos Alonso is expected to continue in his position as Ben Chilwell is still sidelined. Like Kante, Alonso is on the verge of completing the set as a Chelsea player. The Spaniard has won every title bar the Carabao Cup as a blue.

Alonso is a potent attacking threat for Chelsea, but his defensive deficiencies make him vulnerable to opposition attackers. He will come up against Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold on his flank and may be the weak link in Chelsea's team.

Right-Wing Forward - Hakim Ziyech

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech looks to have hit form for Chelsea at the right time. The winger limped off against Lille in the Champions League, but has been passed fit for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Ziyech provided the assist for Kai Havertz's opener against Lille days after scoring the winner against Crystal Palace. The winger has struggled for form and fitness in his time at the club, so his return to good shape will be a thing of joy for Tuchel.

Mason Mount was on the bench for the last match after having recovered from an injury, but the Englishman may not be risked ahead of the in-form Ziyech in the final.

Ziyech's creativity will be important for his team against a Liverpool side that has a very good defensive structure. His connection with Azpilicueta has become stronger in recent matches, and the side will look to leverage it.

Centre Forward - Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz vs Crystal Palace

Kai Havertz starting ahead of Romelu Lukaku is expected for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. The German forward has looked a better fit for Chelsea than Lukaku. Statistically, Chelsea have performed better when he has played than when Lukaku has.

Havertz led the line in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool after Lukaku was left out in the aftermath of his interview with Sky Italia going viral. The German was impressive on the occasion, and his side picked up a credible result. He also scored in the 1-1 draw between the sides earlier in the season.

Chelsea played some good football in the final third against Lille in their Champions League match with Havertz leading the line. Tuchel will want to continue with him up top against a Liverpool side that will find it easy to isolate a player of Lukaku's profile.

Left-Wing Forward - Christian Pulisic

Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic has been shuffled about a lot this season, but his best performances have come when he has played on the left wing. The American forward found the net in the last meeting between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Tuchel knows that playing with a winger as direct as Pulisic will help his side expose the defensive frailties of Alexander-Arnold. Pulisic will surely have seen his confidence boosted after he found the net against Lille, and this could work in Chelsea's favor.

Pulisic will look to build on his impressive performance last time out and help Chelsea win this Carabao Cup final. The last time he started a final for the club, he found the back of the net.

