How Chelsea could lineup vs Manchester City | UEFA Champions League Final 2021

Chelsea and Manchester City will lock horns in the all-English UEFA Champions League final at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal later today. Both sides secured top-four finishes in the Premier League and will look to end the season strongly, with Pep Guardiola looking to get his hands on the European Cup for the first time since his historic spell at Barcelona.

Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, has breathed new life into Chelsea since replacing Frank Lampard at the helm. The German tactician became the first manager in the competition's history to reach the final in successive seasons with different clubs, having done so with Paris Saint-Germain last season.

Much has been said about Chelsea's new-found defensive solidity under Tuchel, as they've developed a reputation of being notoriously hard to break down since the German's arrival at Stamford Bridge. However, goalscoring has been a bit of an issue for the Blues, with Timo Werner's struggles well documented since his big-money move from RB Leipzig.

Manchester City head into the game as favorites, but Chelsea have already beaten them twice under Tuchel this season and will look to do so once again.

Tuchel has some intriguing calls to make with regard to his starting XI and here's how Chelsea could lineup against Manchester City for the UEFA Champions League showdown in Portugal.

Chelsea Goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Edouard Mendy has been a reliable presence between the sticks and added some much-needed stability to what was a fragile Chelsea backline prior to his arrival. The Senegalese international has kept a staggering nine clean sheets in 11 UEFA Champions League appearances for the Blues this season and is all set to become the first African goalkeeper to feature in the UCL final.

Highest save percentages in the Champions League:



90.6% — Edouard Mendy 🔵

81.5% — Keylor Navas

81.4% — Manuel Neuer

80.0% — Yassine Bounou

80.0% — Ederson



[At least 450 minutes played] pic.twitter.com/l2Bg6GBpjp — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) May 28, 2021

Mendy's ball-playing abilities have also been on display several times over the course of the season, while he has also proved to be a reliable shot-stopper. Manchester City have been relentless in front of goal this season, so the former Rennes man will have to be at his best to inspire his side to a victory.

Chelsea Defenders - Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Ben Chilwell

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

Thomas Tuchel is expected to stick to the same formation that has seen Chelsea reach the UEFA Champions League this season. Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudger and Cesar Azpilicueta are set to start in a three-man central defense, with Reece James and Ben Chilwell stationed as wing-backs.

The Blues have had a lot of joy with this formation and it could be argued that it also brings the best out of James, who deputized as a central defender in a back-three against Leicester City to handle the pace of Jamie Vardy.

Tuchel is unlikely to tinker with his tried and tested formation, with Chelsea's defensive solidity stemming from the fact that they've got experienced players like Azpilicueta and Silva at the back.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now

1 / 2 NEXT