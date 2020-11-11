How competition at Chelsea has made Tammy Abraham a better striker

If there’s a player in the Premier League who has massively improved since the season started in September, it’s definitely Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham.

The Blues forward was widely tipped to be sold or loaned out following the club’s huge transfer outlay in the summer. Having signed Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, there was little chance for Abraham in the starting line-up.

However, the 23-year-old has embraced the competition, gradually working his way back into Frank Lampard’s plans. In fact, Abraham’s form has forced Lampard to shift Werner to the left-wing in other to accommodate him.

There are some players who easily fold when faced with competition. Abraham, though, has proved that he has the temperament and attitude to play for a big club like Chelsea.

Abraham has worked his way back into contention at Chelsea

Early in 2020, he suffered an injury which led to him losing his position in the team to Olivier Giroud. However, as the fighter that he is, he worked his way back into contention.

This season, he has carried on from where he left off. Despite the stiff competition at Chelsea, Abraham has been one of the team’s most consistent players in recent weeks.

From being out of favour, the England forward is now one of the first names on Lampard’s team sheet. The competition in the team seems to have made him a better player.

3 - Tammy Abraham is the first player to score in three consecutive Champions League starts for Chelsea since Willian in 2015, and the first Englishman to do so since Frank Lampard in 2008. Magic. pic.twitter.com/oXhzTUvm9d — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2020

Lampard expressed how happy he is with Abraham's form after Chelsea's victory against Burnley at the weekend.

“I’m very happy, I’ve had numerous conversations with Tammy because I have a good relationship with him. When we brought in players in attacking areas we brought in players who are versatile in their nature, Timo playing on the left for instance. The qualities Tammy can bring to the team are never lost on me. I know what he can bring when he’s at his best. In his last two games, today and against Burnley, we saw him at his best.”

The best of Abraham is yet to come though. He has improved tremendously and is now a more complete striker. Abraham has impressively scored four goals and registered five assists for Chelsea this season. What a striker he is turning into.