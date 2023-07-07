How Liverpool could line up during the 2023-24 season

Liverpool have endured a disappointing 2022-23 season. The Reds finished fifth in the league last term, 22 points behind champions Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp will look to turn things around next season and is currently working on reinforcing his squad. The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig this window.

The German manager is expected to add a few new faces to his squad before the start of the upcoming season. Based on the players Liverpool have signed and are likely to sign, here's how they could line up during the 2023-24 season.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker is currently among the most talented goalkeepers in the world. The Brazil international was arguably one of the best players for Liverpool last season. He played 37 Premier League games during the 2022-23 season, keeping 14 clean sheets. The Brazil international is expected to be Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper next season.

Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold received a lot of criticism for his displays at the start of last season. However, his performances improved when Jurgen Klopp used him as an inverted right-back during the later stages of the 2022-23 season. He is likely to stay in that role next season.

Center-back - Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has been rock solid in the heart of Liverpool's defence since joining from Southampton in the January transfer window of 2018. He has played 32 Premier League games last term, registering three goals and one assist. The Netherlands international will have a responsibility of marshalling the Reds' defence next season.

Center-back - Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate has established himself ahead of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the pecking order at Anfield last season. He played 18 Premier League games during the 2022-23 season, helping keep seven clean sheets. The Frenchman is expected to partner Virgil van Dijk during the upcoming season.

Left-back - Andrew Robertson

Andy Robertson enjoyed yet another decent season at Anfield last term. The Scotland international made 34 Premier League apperances during the 2022-23 season, assisting eight goals. Robertson is expected to keep his place in the Reds starting XI during the upcoming season.

Defensive midfielder - Romeo Lavia

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks. He is seen as a long term replacement for Fabinho who has shown signs of decline last season.

Central Midfielder - Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool have signed World Cup winner midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion last month. The Argentina international has had a great 2022-23 season racking up 10 goals and two assists in the Premier League. He is one of the most talented midfielders in the league and will play a key role for the Reds next season.

Central Midfielder - Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai is another midfielder signed by the Reds this transfer window. The Hungary international enjoyed an excellent season with RB Leipzig last term, scoring six goals and assisting eight more in 31 Bundesliga apperances. He will look to replicate that success with Liverpool next season.

Right winger - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah enjoyed yet another excellent season with the Reds last term. The Egypt international registered 19 goals and 12 assists in 38 Premier League apperances. He will look to continue his fine form during the upcoming season.

Left winger - Luis Diaz

The Colombia international struggled with injuries last season, managing to make just 17 apperances in the Premier League. But he looked sharp after his return during the concluding stages of last season and is expected to occupy the left-wing position for the Reds next season.

Centre-forward - Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo enjoyed a decent start to life at Anfield after arriving from PSV Eindhoven during the January transfer window of 2023. He registered seven goals and three assists in 21 Premier League games for the Reds last season. The Netherlands international will compete with Darwin Nunez for the Centre-forward position next season.

