How Liverpool could line up against Tottenham Hotspur 

Liverpool will continue their push for the Premier League title when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in front of their fans at Anfield. The Reds are one point behind Manchester City with four games of the season left in what is one of the most thrilling title races ever.

The Carabao Cup champions are riding on the euphoria of reaching a third Champions League final in five years after eliminating Villarreal in the semifinals. The Reds are on the hunt for a second league title in three years, and they will face a side that is desperate to secure a top four finish. Both sides played out a draw in their previous meeting in the league this season.

Liverpool have a fully fit squad to choose from against Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp revealed in his pre-match press conference that he had no injury concerns going into the game against Tottenham. His players look to be in great shape given their comeback win over Villarreal this week.

Without further ado, here is how Liverpool could line up against Tottenham in their potential six-pointer.

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Alisson will continue in goal for the Reds as he remains their undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. The Brazilian goalkeeper is one of the best in world football and has kept 20 clean sheets this season.

Alisson may have a different role to play from saving goals as he showed last season with his headed goal against West Bromwich Albion to help his side attain top four.

Left-Back: Andrew Robertson

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Andrew Robertson is one of Liverpool's most consistent players. The Scotland international has managed to keep Kostas Tsimikas out of the side despite his emergence as a quality player. Robertson is one of the best left-backs in world football.

He is known for his quality at both ends of the pitch and his connection with his opposite full-back. The 28-year-old defender has two goals and 10 assists in 27 appearances this season but will have his hands full when he has Dejan Kulusevski for company. He scored and got sent off in their 2-2 draw earlier this season.

Centre-Back: Virgil van Dijk

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is still yet to lose at Anfield since joining the club in 2018. The 30-year-old has cemented his place among the club's best-ever defenders and has repeatedly shown his quality over time.

Van Dijk has kept 21 clean sheets in 32 Premier League matches this season. The Dutchman also has three goals for the side, highlighting his effectiveness at both ends of the pitch. Van Dijk will have an interesting battle with Tottenham's Harry Kane in the game.

Centre-Back: Joel Matip

Liverpool FC v FC Internazionale: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Joel Matip has been one of the best performers for Liverpool in the Premier League this season. The former Cameroon international has almost exclusively played in the Premier League and has helped the side enjoy a stellar campaign.

Matip complements Van Dijk well at the back for the Reds, and he will have a big role to play for the rest of the season. He has featured 28 times for the Reds this term.

Right-Back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best right-backs in all of European football this season. The 23-year-old Englishman plays an important role in how his side functions and is one of their most important players.

Alexander-Arnold has featured 29 times for the Reds this season, missing only five games in the league. He has two goals and 12 assists to his name in the league and is only behind Mohamed Salah for assists in the league.

Defensive Midfield: Fabinho

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Fabinho is one of the undisputed starters in Klopp's side. When fit, the Brazilian midfielder gets the nod to start most games for his ability to break up play and help his side recover the ball in the middle third of the pitch.

Fabinho launched the comeback against Villarreal with a fierce drive to pull one back for the Reds in the contest. The 28-year-old has played 27 Premier League matches for the Reds this season. Against Tottenham's counterattacking style, he will have his work cut out.

Central Midfield: Thiago

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Thiago has been one of the best players for the Reds this season. The 31-year-old Spaniard has raised his game to a brilliant level for the Reds this season, making him one of their most important players.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Via In the nine Premier League games that Liverpool dropped points in this season, Thiago didn't start eight of them... 🤯Via @LFCLaurie In the nine Premier League games that Liverpool dropped points in this season, Thiago didn't start eight of them... 🤯Via @LFCLaurie https://t.co/Vx8MclmWyY

Thiago's presence on the pitch helps his side to control the game more effectively and this makes it easier for them to win games. The midfielder will look to help his side finish the season on a high as they are in pursuit of a quadruple.

Central Midfield: Jordan Henderson

Liverpool v Villarreal Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Club captain Jordan Henderson is the longest-serving player at Anfield. The English midfielder has managed to stay relevant at the club for over a decade despite huge investments in the squad.

Henderson has been one of the regulars at Anfield this season with 31 Premier League appearances under his belt. He has two goals and five assists for the club in the league this season and is one of their most experienced players.

Right-Wing Forward: Mohamed Salah

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Mohamed Salah has clearly been the best player in the Premier League this season. The Egyptian forward leads the league in goals and assists this season and has recently been crowned as the FWA Player of the Year.

Liverpool FC @LFC



The Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2022. Well in, The Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2022. Well in, @MoSalah 🇪🇬👑The Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2022. Well in, @MoSalah 👏 https://t.co/6JEojpRT6z

Salah has scored 22 goals and has contributed 13 assists for the Reds in Premier League football. He has played in 32 of his side's 34 matches this season, only missing out on games when he went for AFCON.

Left-Wing Forward: Sadio Mane

FC Internazionale v Liverpool FC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

After struggling for a while this season, Sadio Mane looks to be back to his best for Liverpool this season. The Senegal forward has had a year to remember so far for club and country, and he has played a huge role in this success.

Mane has 14 goals and three assists in 31 appearances for the Reds in Premier League football this season. The forward has never lost a game at Anfield in which he has scored, and he will be hoping that streak does not end against Tottenham.

Striker: Diogo Jota

SL Benfica v Liverpool FC Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota has been impressive for the Reds this season. The former Wolves man has scored a great deal of goals for the Reds this season despite starting the campaign as a back-up to Roberto Firmino.

Jota has 15 goals and three assists in 31 appearances I the Premier League this term. He scored for the Reds in their 2-2 draw against Spurs earlier in the season and will be hoping to repeat the feat at Anfield.

Edited by Nived Zenith