How Liverpool could line-up against Chelsea in the FA Cup final

Liverpool face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, 14 May at the Wembley Stadium. The two sides will once again meet in a final this season after the Reds emerged victorious in the Carabao Cup final in February.

The Merseyside club will be playing their 60th game of the season on Saturday and are hoping for their second piece of silverware this campaign. That being said, it will be a huge challenge for Jurgen Klopp and his men to beat the Blues.

Liverpool and Chelsea meet for the fourth time this season

All three previous meetings between the two teams this season have ended in a draw. They drew 1-1 and 2-2 in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup final also ended in a 0-0 draw before Liverpool won it on penalties.

The Reds reached the FA Cup final after a stunning 3-2 semi-final win against Manchester City. This would give them a lot of confidence and given their attacking prowess, they are the favorites to win on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the semi-final.

Having rested some of his key players in the midweek fixture against Aston Villa, Jurgen Klopp will have his players fresh and pumped for the final. Here, we take a look at how Liverpool could line-up in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Formation: 4-3-3

GK: Alisson Becker

Manchester City v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

The 29-year old goalkeeper has been a key player for Liverpool since joining them in the 2018-19 season from AS Roma. Alisson Becker has made three appearances in the FA Cup this season and is expected to start on Saturday.

His sharp reflexes and fine shot-stopping abilities have been of utmost help to the Reds. Given Chelsea's counter-attacking potential, Alisson will play an important role in this match.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Manchester United v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in terrific form this campaign. Using his incredible technique and creative abilities, he has been a menace on the right flank. He has one assists in two appearances in the FA Cup this season.

He will surely play a vital role in the outcome of the game. Trent will have to be cautious with his defensive side of the game given how Chelsea will look to exploit him when he's caught out of position.

CB: Ibrahima Konate

Manchester City v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Konate has been preferred by Klopp in big games and is likely to start against Chelsea. He was rested against Aston Villa in midweek to stay fresh for Saturday.

The 22-year old has shown a lot of maturity in his game and provided a great amount of stability to the backline. His partnership with Virgil van Dijk will be key in helping the Reds achieve triumph in the final.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

The Dutch defender has been immense for Liverpool. His commanding performances at the back have been delightful to watch.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“It’s a special competition. Obviously we didn’t achieve enough over the last couple of years to be close to the final, unfortunately, for different reasons. But now we are in the final and we want to make it a special one." Virgil van Dijk on the FA Cup:“It’s a special competition. Obviously we didn’t achieve enough over the last couple of years to be close to the final, unfortunately, for different reasons. But now we are in the final and we want to make it a special one." #awlive [lfc] Virgil van Dijk on the FA Cup:“It’s a special competition. Obviously we didn’t achieve enough over the last couple of years to be close to the final, unfortunately, for different reasons. But now we are in the final and we want to make it a special one." #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/PRXVYjwoKJ

Under Virgil van Dijk's leadership at the back, the Reds look solid defensively. His aerial threat at set-pieces is also something that could come in handy against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

LB: Andrew Robertson

Manchester City v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

The Scotsman was rested in midweek against Aston Villa. Robertson is a lively figure on the left flank with his intensity and amazing attacking gameplay.

The 28-year-old left-back has been an influential player under Jurgen Klopp, providing some stunning crosses in the box time and again. With Reece James more inclined to attack, Robertson can hit Chelsea hard on the counter and make a strong impact.

CDM: Jordan Henderson

Henderson will have to compensate for Fabinho's absence

Jordan Henderson's leadership qualities have done wonders for Liverpool. He has rallied the troops well to become a formidable team in England and Europe.

The English midfielder will have to use all his experience in the best fashion to ensure Liverpool register their second triumph of the season. Henderson will be seen in a deeper role with Fabinho set to miss the final due to a hamstring injury.

CM: Naby Keita

Naby Keita needs to provide a strong performance against Chelsea

Considering Fabinho's unavailability for the FA Cup final, Klopp has a headache in selection. The German has to select from Naby Keita, James Milner and Curtis Jones.

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC BREAKING | Fabinho will miss the FA Cup final on Saturday. The midfielder has suffered a hamstring strain and is in a race against time to be fit for the Champions League final in 17 days time. [ BREAKING | Fabinho will miss the FA Cup final on Saturday. The midfielder has suffered a hamstring strain and is in a race against time to be fit for the Champions League final in 17 days time. [ @_pauljoyce 🚨BREAKING | Fabinho will miss the FA Cup final on Saturday. The midfielder has suffered a hamstring strain and is in a race against time to be fit for the Champions League final in 17 days time. [@_pauljoyce]

Amongst the three, Keita is most likely to start given that he has made three appearances in the competition this season. The Guinean midfielder will have to step up immensely given the intensity and stature of the game.

CM: Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara will be a key player in this fixture

The Spaniard has been crucial for Liverpool this campaign. With his playmaking abilities and smart passing, he has pulled the strings from midfield.

Klopp will look upon Thiago Alcantara to make the difference against the Blues on Saturday. The midfield battle will play a crucial role in determing the final outcome of the game.

RW: Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah will be facing his former club in the final

Mohamed Salah has been in stunning form in the 2021-22 season. Although he hasn't played a significant role in their FA Cup journey so far, he will be a massive player in the final.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“I don’t think Salah has got a point to prove despite his barren run in recent weeks, but everyone dreams of scoring at Wembley in a cup final, so it’ll be no different for him!”



anfieldwatch.co.uk/its-impossible… Paul Merson:“I don’t think Salah has got a point to prove despite his barren run in recent weeks, but everyone dreams of scoring at Wembley in a cup final, so it’ll be no different for him!” Paul Merson: “I don’t think Salah has got a point to prove despite his barren run in recent weeks, but everyone dreams of scoring at Wembley in a cup final, so it’ll be no different for him!” ⚽anfieldwatch.co.uk/its-impossible…

With his mind-boggling dribbling and amazing goal-scoring abilities, Salah will threaten the Chelsea defense. It will be interesting to see how the Egyptian fares against his former club on Saturday.

LW: Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz has been in great form lately

Diaz has been a fantastic signing for the Reds ever since joining them in the winter transfer window. The Colombian forward offers plenty in attack along with his versatile play.

Da4ry @LFC_Da4ry



Carabao Cup final

FA Cup final

Champions League final



He has been at Liverpool for only 4 months and will feature in 3 finals... Luis Diaz this season:Carabao Cup finalFA Cup finalChampions League finalHe has been at Liverpool for only 4 months and will feature in 3 finals... Luis Diaz this season:✔️ Carabao Cup final 🏆✔️ FA Cup final ⏳ ✔️ Champions League final ⏳He has been at Liverpool for only 4 months and will feature in 3 finals... https://t.co/i70Dl3rvRq

He is most likely to start on the left wing against the Blues. Diaz has been in superb form in recent matches and is bound to challenge the Chelsea defense.

ST: Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane should be playing in the striker role in the FA Cup final

Along with Salah, Sadio Mane has also been a regular goal-scoring outlet for the Reds. His timely goals have come to Liverpool's rescue more often than not this season.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I want to win everything with Liverpool. I am a fighter. I want to go for everything. I want the Premier League. I want the Champions League. I want the FA Cup. The rest hopefully will come naturally." Sadio Mane:"I want to win everything with Liverpool. I am a fighter. I want to go for everything. I want the Premier League. I want the Champions League. I want the FA Cup. The rest hopefully will come naturally." #awlive [bbc] Sadio Mane:"I want to win everything with Liverpool. I am a fighter. I want to go for everything. I want the Premier League. I want the Champions League. I want the FA Cup. The rest hopefully will come naturally." #awlive [bbc] https://t.co/vDFcl5ci5R

The Senegalese is expected to play in the No. 9 role against Chelsea as he has done quite a few times this campaign. Mane could turn out to be the difference maker in the final given his impressive form in front of goal. He scored a brace in the Reds' semi-final win over City.

Edited by Aditya Singh