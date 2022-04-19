Liverpool will host Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday night as the Reds look to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

However, their fiercest rivals could now ruin their chances of doing the same by handing them a defeat mid-week. Hence, Jurgen Klopp will want his side to perform at the highest level to avoid any slip-ups, especially in the derby.

Liverpool could ruin riot against Manchester United

The two teams will be gearing up for a victory but if their last meeting was any evidence, Liverpool could humiliate the Red Devils again.

The Anfield outfit won 5-0 at Old Trafford in October– a result that contributed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking a month later.

Klopp & co could just as easily repeat the result on Tuesday night, not least because they have scored the highest goals (79) in the league this season. But to do so, they will need their star players to shine.

On that note, let's take a look at how Liverpool could line-up against Manchester United.

GK- Alisson

Manchester City v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Alisson has arguably been the best goalkeeper in the world this season, given his performances in every single competition this term. The Brazilian has also been brilliant in the Premier League, courtesy of which he has the joint highest clean sheets (17), alongside Ederson.

So it would not be a surprise if he is the first name on the team sheet against Manchester United. The South American ace is a brick wall, while his distribution from the back also enables the Reds to start quick counter-attacks.

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times "That Alisson save? That was incredible. I swear to you, I saw the ball going in.. and then it wasn't."

"That Alisson save? That was incredible. I swear to you, I saw the ball going in.. and then it wasn't."https://t.co/s3shppcX2W

His assist for Mohamed Salah's goal against Manchester United in January 2020 still lives fresh in the memories of Liverpool fans.

CB- Virgil van Dijk

Manchester City v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Virgil van Dijk is back to his very best this season after missing out on nearly the entire campaign last term.

But he will face a tough test on Tuesday as he shall be up against one of the best strikers of all time in Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star did not find the back of the net against the Reds in October but will fancy his chances on the back of scoring a hat-trick against Norwich at the weekend.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored ‍ Virgil van Dijk has only been dribbled past three times in 35 appearances in league and European competition this season.



🤷‍♂️ It's got to the point where forwards don't even try to take him on Virgil van Dijk has only been dribbled past three times in 35 appearances in league and European competition this season.🤷‍♂️ It's got to the point where forwards don't even try to take him on 😮‍💨 Virgil van Dijk has only been dribbled past three times in 35 appearances in league and European competition this season. 🤷‍♂️ It's got to the point where forwards don't even try to take him on https://t.co/FqPgNXjIJx

Van Dijk will be up for the task and will look to ensure that the Manchester United frontline do not get the better of him.

CB- Joel Matip

Liverpool FC v FC Internazionale: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Joel Matip did not start in the FA Cup semi-final victory against Manchester City at the weekend, but that does not take away from his importance to the side.

The Cameroonian star has been quite sensational this season. His strength on the ball, coupled with his positioning off it, has been key to his success against the best attackers in the league. Additionally, the centre-back has also occasionally come out with the ball at his feet and tried to orchestrate play.

Squawka @Squawka



Virgil van Dijk:



◎ 6 duels contested

◉ 6 duels won



Joel Matip:



◎ 12 duels contested

◉ 9 duels won



Forming a very strong partnership. Liverpool’s centre-backs won 15 of their 18 duels against Watford:Virgil van Dijk:◎ 6 duels contested◉ 6 duels wonJoel Matip:◎ 12 duels contested◉ 9 duels wonForming a very strong partnership. Liverpool’s centre-backs won 15 of their 18 duels against Watford: Virgil van Dijk:◎ 6 duels contested ◉ 6 duels won Joel Matip: ◎ 12 duels contested ◉ 9 duels wonForming a very strong partnership. 💪 https://t.co/phWsggl4Mf

The African ace will be keen to help his side keep a clean sheet against the Red Devils during their mid-week game.

RB- Trent Alexander-Arnold

SL Benfica v Liverpool FC Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Trent Alexander Arnold is already one of the best right-backs in the world at the age of 23, if not the best.

The Englishman has three assists in five league games against Manchester United and will be looking to add to that tally on Tuesday.

Alexander-Arnold is also leading the assists charts in the league this season and has been the chief creator for his side.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided more assists this season than Steven Gerrard ever managed in a campaign for Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided more assists this season than Steven Gerrard ever managed in a campaign for Liverpool 👏🔥 https://t.co/WEf3oeuxaP

Hence, if somebody is to pick apart the Manchester United defense, one would not bet against it being the Liverpool right-back. At the same time, his defensive diligence is just as good and will be part of the backline that will be hoping to keep a clean sheet.

LB- Andrew Robertson

Manchester City v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Andrew Robertson is Liverpool's engine room from back to front due to the amount of energy he puts into both phases of the game.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch STAT: Andy Robertson registered his 15th assist of the season in all competitions yesterday. The only Premier League player to provide more in 2021-22 is STAT: Andy Robertson registered his 15th assist of the season in all competitions yesterday. The only Premier League player to provide more in 2021-22 is @TrentAA with 17. #awlive [fa] 📊 STAT: Andy Robertson registered his 15th assist of the season in all competitions yesterday. The only Premier League player to provide more in 2021-22 is @TrentAA with 17. #awlive [fa] https://t.co/vb1Ktihbl0

The Scottish star will be tasked with the responsibility of handling Manchester United's threat down the right wing. Anthony Elanga and Bruno Fernandes are both capable of being dangerous in that side but Robertson is more than capable of dealing with both players.

Moreover, the attacking impetus he provides is a massive bonus and will be key in the game on Tuesday.

CDM- Fabinho

Liverpool v Watford - Premier League

Fabinho has been great for Liverpool all season but has taken things up a notch in 2022. The defensive midfielder has found a knack for scoring goals, as evident by his six strikes in the last four and a half months.

Grizz Khan @GrizzKhan THIAGO and FABINHO . A very good shout for one of the best pairings for LFC in midfield ever ? 17 games played together 16 wins and 1 draw. The skill levels and game intelligence of them both is a pleasure to watch . #LFC THIAGO and FABINHO . A very good shout for one of the best pairings for LFC in midfield ever ? 17 games played together 16 wins and 1 draw. The skill levels and game intelligence of them both is a pleasure to watch . #LFC https://t.co/wAnk5iEkBn

But the Brazilian has performed his primary job of screening attackers better than most in the league this season. The central midfielder often sniffs out danger and protects the backline from time to time. Because Liverpool also use a high defensive line with their full-backs high up the pitch, Fabinho often tracks back to cover for them.

He is expected to perform the same role and whitewash Manchester United off the pitch on Tuesday.

CM- Thiago Alcantara

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Thiago Alcantara may be Liverpool's most underrated player this season. Although statistics cannot quantify his contributions, his performances have been splendid.

The Spaniard is an intricate passer of the ball and his range of passing helps the Reds unlock defenses quickly. At the same time, he has a great understanding of the game and breaks opposition play effectively.

#66 @Trentslegacy ) . Why Thiago Alcantara is the biggest key to Liverpool winning more trophies this season (A thread) . Why Thiago Alcantara is the biggest key to Liverpool winning more trophies this season (A thread📌) . https://t.co/W3sKzdUtyk

Manchester United are a vulnerable side at the moment. Thiago will relish the opportunity to break open their shackles in the mid-week match.

CM- Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson in action against Arsenal

Jordan Henderson is the heart and soul of this Liverpool side. While he may not be a regular this season, his captaincy has been key to the club's success.

Henderson is a true leader on the pitch, not to mention a work-horse. The Englishman performs a lot of defensive work and covers for the full-backs and wingers when they fail to fall back in time.

His selfless nature, coupled with great passing range, makes him a great fit alongside Fabinho and Thiago at the center of the pitch.

Henderson would love nothing more than to stamp his side's authority against Manchester United on Tuesday.

LW- Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane in action against Norwich City

Luis Diaz may have settled into English football quickly but Sadio Mane remains the main man on the left wing for Liverpool this season. The Senegalese has proved the same by scoring thrice against Manchester City in two games over the last week.

Mane has also scored 13 Premier League goals this season, but has oddly only scored once in seven starts against Manchester United. The left-winger has often been a big-game player for the Reds but has not contributed a lot in games against the Red Devils. In fact, his last goal contribution against them came in December 2018.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK If everything went correctly, Sadio Mane could win EIGHT trophies in 2022 If everything went correctly, Sadio Mane could win EIGHT trophies in 2022 😳🏆 https://t.co/5nP4Vq7qzE

But the 2021 AFCON winner will look to change that and score against them on Tuesday.

RW- Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah in action against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals

Mohamed Salah has been the driving force behind Liverpool's success over the last four years and this season has been no different. The right winger has not scored over the last four weeks but is continuing to provide assists in key moments.

Salah looks to be having a dry streak in front of goal but could now break it by scoring against Manchester United. He has scored against them four times previously, including a brace in a 5-0 thumping in October.

Winnerpool @WinnerpoolLFC Mo Salah is starving for a goal recently.



And that's where Man United comes in. Mo Salah is starving for a goal recently.And that's where Man United comes in. https://t.co/Oj9nUWBhks

The Egyptian will be keen to get in on the scoresheet on Tuesday, especially if Manchester United are there for the taking.

ST- Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota in action against Manchester City

Diogo Jota has led the line from the front for Liverpool this season through his brilliant centre-forward performances against the best in the business.

The Portuguese star has a lot of pace and guile, not to mention efficiency in front of goal. Despite being relatively shorter than most attackers in the league, he is also astute in aerial duels and has scored quite a lot of headers this season.

The striker was on the bench in the 3-2 victory against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals at the weekend.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ vs. Man Utd

◉ vs. Everton

◉ vs. Tottenham

◉ vs. Arsenal

◉ vs. Man City



The man for the big occasion. Diogo Jota's last five away goals in the Premier League for Liverpool:◉ vs. Man Utd◉ vs. Everton◉ vs. Tottenham◉ vs. Arsenal◉ vs. Man CityThe man for the big occasion. Diogo Jota's last five away goals in the Premier League for Liverpool: ◉ vs. Man Utd◉ vs. Everton ◉ vs. Tottenham ◉ vs. Arsenal◉ vs. Man City The man for the big occasion. 💪 https://t.co/Nv9NtkzZn0

But Jota will be out for blood against Manchester United on Tuesday as the Reds look to keep up the pace with Manchester City in the thrilling title race.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit