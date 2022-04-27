How Liverpool could line up against Villarreal in the Champions League

Liverpool have a real shot at winning the Champions League this season, but will have to go past Villarreal in the semi-finals. The Yellow Submarine, led by Unai Emery, have already defeated Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals and are not going to let the English side walk past them. But Jurgen Klopp & co are more than capable of getting the job done, and they come into this contest as favorites.

The Reds have experienced agony at this stage previously but the current team is arguably the strongest side in Europe. Hence, it would be no surprise if they get past Villarreal over the two legs. But they will need a good start in the first leg, especially since the game is at Anfield.

On that note, let's take a look at how Liverpool could line-up against in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Villarreal.

GK- Alisson

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League

Alisson has been quite sublime for the Anfield outfit this season and has been a rock at the back during their Champions League campaign.

Although the Brazilian has conceded more than a goal per game (11 in 10 games) in the UCL this season, the English side have faced tough opposition. But the South American ace will be keen to keep his first clean sheet in five UCL games when his team goes up against Villarreal on Wednesday night.

RB- Trent Alexander-Arnold

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold, albeit a defender, has managed an astonishing 20 goal involvements in 40 games across all competitions this season. The Englishman has been the chief creator for his side, despite the depth in their attacking talent.

An incredible crosser of the ball, Alexander-Arnold always carries the threat of catching the opposition off-guard through his marvelous passing range. The Spanish opposition will need to keep an eye on him if they are to avoid a humiliation at Anfield.

CB- Virgil van Dijk

SL Benfica v Liverpool FC Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Virgil van Dijk has cemented his status as the best centre-back in Europe this season, after being out with an injury last term. The Dutch defender is taking no prisoners during the current campaign.

The centre-back's no-nonsense defending, coupled with the ability to pick out passes from deep, is a massive problem for the opposition. Klopp will want his main man to step up on Wednesday night as they look to get past the penultimate stage of the Champions League.

CB- Ibrahima Konate

FC Internazionale v Liverpool FC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Ibrahima Konate has had quite the month, having scored in both legs of the quarter-finals against Benfica. To top it off, he also found the back of the net against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The French ace is one of the quickest centre-backs in English football at the moment and has developed into a fine defender this season. His threat from set-pieces has also been well-documented. Since he has played half of Liverpool's Champions League games (5) this season, Klopp is likely to start him against Villarreal as well.

LB- Andrew Robertson

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League

Like Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson has been a difference-maker in the full-back role for the Reds this season.

The Scottish star broke the deadlock against Everton at the weekend, taking his tally to 17 goal involements in 40 appearances across all competitions this season. This includes his three assists in seven Champions League games while also being defensively resolute.

Villarreal will pose a number of problems but the left-back is more than capable of handling them, given his performances this season.

CDM- Fabinho

Liverpool v Watford - Premier League

Fabinho has been impeccable for the Merseyside club this season. His statistics may not back up the same case, but he does so much more than just scoring goals and making interceptions.

Since the Reds play a high defensive line with their full-backs pushing high up the pitch, Fabinho needs to mop up behind them. At the same time, he is responsible for protecting the centre-backs from getting outnumbered.

The Brazilian star performs these duties effortlessly and is expected to pull off the same against Villarreal on Wednesday night.

CM- Thiago Alcantara

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Thiago Alcantara has been mesmerizing in recent weeks for Liverpool. The Spaniard is dictating play from the center of the pitch and is providing ample support to the backline as well.

GOAL @goal Liverpool haven't lost a single league game that Thiago Alcantara has started this season Liverpool haven't lost a single league game that Thiago Alcantara has started this season 👌 https://t.co/m7AMwyA7WK

Alongside Fabinho, Thiago controls the tempo of the game and is a key player when his side transitions from back to front in a matter of seconds. He can find passes in between the lines while also hunting down the ball as soon as his side lose possession.

Klopp will want him to display those qualities when the Reds go up against Villarreal in the Champions League mid-week game.

CM- Jordan Henderson

SL Benfica v Liverpool FC Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Jordan Henderson may be slowing down slightly this season but the Englishman still has the energy to perform for long stretches in the big games.

Liverpool's main advantage is their relentless ability to press and win the ball high up the pitch. Few portray that better than Henderson, who is always busting a gut to win the ball for his side or switching the play to get his side up the pitch.

The Reds are likely to hold possession for long periods in the game against Villarreal but will be vulnerable to counter-attacks. Henderson is expected to deal with it, as he has so efficiently all season.

RW- Mohamed Salah

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League

Mohamed Salah is arguably the best player in the world at the moment, especially when it comes to unlocking defenses. The Egyptian will find a way to bag an assist or a goal, regardless of who the opposition is.

TEAMtalk @TEAMtalk



117 goals

46 assists



The Egyptian King. Since Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool, he is the Reds' top goalscorer and assister.117 goals46 assistsThe Egyptian King. Since Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool, he is the Reds' top goalscorer and assister. 🔥⚽️ 117 goals 🎯 46 assists The Egyptian King. 👑 https://t.co/bdwgy9wZOl

The African star has scored a whopping 30 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions this season, including scoring eight goals in 10 Champions League games.

If the Reds are to score on Wednesday night against Villarreal, Salah is likely to play a major role in that process.

LW- Sadio Mane

FC Internazionale v Liverpool FC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Sadio Mane may have been ineffective in the Merseyside derby at the weekend but has been on a hot streak in recent weeks.

The Senegalese scored in the league and in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City before finding the back of the net against Manchester United. Moreover, his energy levels have not dipped one bit despite playing at the top level for his country too this year.

Klopp will be counting on the left winger to perform against Villarreal on Wednesday and get his side in a comfortable position before the second leg next week.

ST- Diogo Jota

SL Benfica v Liverpool FC Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Diogo Jota has only one goal and two assists in eight Champions League games for Liverpool this season. But it will not take him long to increase this tally, given the kind of efficiency he has shown in front of goal in the Premier League this season.

Roberto Firmino is not expected to return from injury for the tie against Villarreal on Wednesday, thereby cementing Jota's name in the starting line-up. The Portuguese centre-forward was dealing with a knock last week but is now fit and raring to go again.

Klopp will want the striker to put his side into an early lead, as Jota has done so brilliantly on many occasions this season.

