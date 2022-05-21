How Liverpool could line up against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League 

Liverpool have a chance to win the Premier League title and equal Manchester United as the side with the most EPL triumphs if they win on the final day. Their opponents on the last day of the season will be Wolverhampton Wanderers, a side that has blown hot and cold this season.

The Reds came through a tough game against Wolves in their last league meeting. They needed an added time goal from Divock Origi in that game to secure a 1-0 win in December.

The newly-crowned FA Cup champions need to win once more and hope that Manchester City falter against Aston Villa in their own season finale to complete a domestic treble. Jurgen Klopp will look to send out his best players for the game, which will be a very important one for the club.

Liverpool have a number of key players fit again after recent injuries

Despite not sounding too confident about the fitness of Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, Klopp did not rule out the duo playing in the last game of the season.

Andy Robertson also made the bench against Southampton in the midweek and is back to full fitness after he suffered a knock in the FA Cup final. Fabinho remains the only player confirmed to miss out through injury for the Reds.

Without further ado, here is how Liverpool could line up for the match against Wolves.

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Southampton v Liverpool - Premier League

For Alisson, the final day of the Premier League has him in a direct rivalry with countryman Ederson on two fronts. Their sides are neck-and-neck in the title race and both goalkeepers have kept 20 clean sheets each in the league this season.

The former AS Roma man will be looking to win his first golden glove since the 2018-19 season for the Reds.

Alisson was the hero in Liverpool's win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final following his save in the shootout. He will be looking to produce more heroics to help his side claim their second league title in three seasons.

Right-Back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Like Alisson between the sticks, Trent Alexander-Arnold enters the final matchday of the season hoping for some personal glory. The 23-year-old Englishman has made 12 assists in the Premier League this season and is the only one behind the leader in this category.

Alexander-Arnold has been a key member of the Klopp era at Anfield and will be looking to endear himself more to Kop faithful by helping the side win the league. The young defender was rested for the midweek clash against Southampton and will be fresh for the weekend.

Centre-Back: Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool v Villarreal Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Despite being left out of most matches at the start of the season, French defender Ibrahima Konate has established himself as a top defender for the Reds. The young defender has been brilliant for the Reds this season.

Konate is yet to taste defeat on the pitch since joining Liverpool in the summer. The defender will look to end his first league campaign with the Reds on a high by helping the side win a 20th league title.

Centre-Back: Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

After he was forced off with an injury scare in the FA Cup final against Chelsea, Virgil Van Dijk disclosed that he came off as a precaution to prevent further damage. The Dutch defender has been very important for the Reds this season and will be managed for the last game as well.

Van Dijk has hardly missed a game this season after being absent all of last season through injury. The 31-year-old has played 34 times for the Reds this season and will surely be in the running to start against Wolves on Sunday.

Left-Back: Andrew Robertson

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Left-back Andrew Robertson was another who had an injury scare in the FA Cup final after he came off in the second half of extra-time. The Scottish defender was, however, on the bench at Southampton during the week, dispelling any injury fears.

Robertson has had another impressive season for the Reds in the league. The 28-year-old has provided 10 assists and scored two goals in the league this season and will be looking forward to claiming a second league title with the club.

Central Midfield: Jordan Henderson

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

In Jordan Henderson, Liverpool have a captain that has a bit of everything needed on the football pitch. The Englishman has been a calming presence for the side on the pitch since Fabinho suffered his injury, slotting into the role normally occupied by the Brazilian.

Henderson will look to once more lead the Reds to a league title, their second of the Premier League era. His side must first defeat Wolves to stand a chance of doing that.

Central Midfield: Thiago

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Having been rested for the midweek clash at Southampton, Thiago will be deployed in midfield for the Reds when they take on Wolves at Anfield. The 31-year-old has been one of the Reds' most important players this season.

Thiago has featured 24 times for the Reds this season in the Premier League. The Spaniard will be looking to win his first league title since joining the club in the summer of 2020.

Central Midfield: Naby Keita

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Fresh from delivering a brilliant performance in the FA Cup final, Naby Keita will be looking to help Liverpool in their match against Wolves. The Guinean midfielder has been an important member of the Reds' squad at the tail end of the season.

Keita scored an important goal for the Reds in their narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle a few weeks back. The midfielder has appeared 22 times in the league for the Reds this season and will be hoping his 23rd league appearance ends in a win.

Right Winger: Mohamed Salah

Aston Villa v Liverpool - Premier League

After being hauled off in the first half of the FA Cup final, Mohamed Salah was left out of the squad for the game against Southampton. The Egyptian forward returned to training this week and will be important for the Reds if they wish to field their strongest XI.

Salah leads the league in goals and assists, and is the frontrunner to be named Player of the Season. The Egyptian will certainly have his minutes managed at Anfield with the Champions League final looming.

Left Winger: Luis Diaz

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Luis Diaz has been a welcome addition to Jurgen Klopp's side since completing his switch from FC Porto. The Colombian forward has complimented the Reds' attack excellently with his brilliant dribbling and hardworking nature.

Since his arrival at Anfield, Diaz has given Klopp a different dimension in attack, one he was sorely missing at various points this season. Against a team as defensively organised as Wolves, Diaz will provide a good threat in the game.

Forward: Sadio Mane

Aston Villa v Liverpool - Premier League

Sadio Mane seems to be relishing having a more central role in attack since the emergence of Diaz. The Senegalese forward has continued to impress for Liverpool, even scoring the winner against Aston Villa just before the FA Cup final.

Mane has scored 15 goals in the Premier League for the Reds this season and has enjoyed a hugely successful season. The winger will be looking to end the season on a high by helping the Reds overcome Wolves at Anfield.

