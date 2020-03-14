How Liverpool's aura of invincibility was shattered piece by piece

Crestfallen!

It wasn't supposed to be this way!

The Reds were cruising. There were no signs of them slowing down. Since the start of the season, Liverpool have shown a dominance unprecedented in the modern era. One might argue that 'The Invincibles ' of 2003-04 were similarly dominant, they might have been.

But the game has evolved, and to pull off such domination in this era is phenomenal to say the least. Liverpool had been racking up victories in the Premier League like Paris Saint-Germain does in Ligue 1. And every football fan who follows European football knows about the difference in the quality of both the leagues. There were games when it felt as if the day had come for the Reds to fall; they did not.

They were Klopp's "Mentality Giants". They certainly weren't going to go easy on any team. Anfield was their fortress, and they truly were, like the Pink Floyd song and the Kop's chant suggest, 'Fearless'.

Even the mighty fall when it isn't their day. They may show vulnerability on some days and yet win, but eventually they had to lose someday.

Atletico hosted Liverpool at the Estadio Metropolitano. The tie was seen as a mouth-watering battle between Atletico's annoyingly mean defense and Liverpool's astonishingly fluid attack.

A fortuitous ricochet from a corner landed for Saul Niguez, who made it 1-0 for Atletico, which turned out to be the only goal of the match.

Advantage Atletico.

They surely won't bottle it this time, will they? There was a belief in the fans that they won't, and hope in the hearts of the clubs of all other rival clubs that they would.

Liverpool hosted West Ham United on the 24th of February 2020. They started well, Gini Wijnaldum doing what he does best, heading an important goal to give Liverpool the lead. When West Ham equalized through Issa Diop's strike, there were still hopes of Liverpool seeing it through. But when Pablo Fornals made it 2-1 for the visitors early on in the second half, there was tangible tension. Salah equalized in the 68th minute, and Mane won the game for the Reds late on. But cracks were seen, and they seemed ominous.

Nightmare at Vicarage Road

Vicarage Road beckoned the Reds. Watford, a team reeling in the relegation zone, was set to take on the side that had been unbeaten the whole season, 'Champions elect', if you may. Surely an easy tie on paper, right?

The game began. Reds' fans might have been too confident of their team winning the tie, some might not have even bothered to follow the match. "It's Watford after all!" must be the excuse. But what followed sent shock-waves not just through England, but throughout Europe. Watford blew away Liverpool 3-0. Yes, you read that right, 3-0.

Liverpool suffered their first loss of the season in the Premier League. Invincible, no more. They might say that they never wanted to emulate the Invincibles of '04, but everyone loves staying unbeaten, don't they?

Chelsea piled up further misery on the Reds. Frank Lampard's team were the deserved victors, the score reading 2-0. Out from the FA Cup, Invincibility, already gone.

Champions League catastrophe

But maybe none of that mattered because they were still in the knockout ties of the Champions League, with a very realistic chance of progressing. After all, Liverpool had never lost a two-legged knockout tie since Jurgen Klopp took over in October 2015.

Another famous comeback at Anfield was awaited. The atmosphere was thunderous. Another spine-tingling rendition of 'Fearless' was sung by the Liverpool faithful.

Out came the teams. Atletico was showered with raucous boos on their arrival. Liverpool players came out to thunderous applause. The stage was set.

And the second leg began.

15 seconds in, a rare chance fell for Atletico, Costa's attempted shot wide of the target. And that remained the only realistic Atletico chance in the first half.

Liverpool were electric; their attacks quick and continuous. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was causing all sorts of problems for Thomas Partey and Renan Lodi. Trent Alexander-Arnold was spectacular, and Andy Robertson was celebrating his 26th birthday running incessantly and tirelessly. The Liverpool attacks kept on coming; Atletico virtually played in their half, barring one or two chances. Firmino and Sadio Mane had their chances saved by the brilliant Jan Oblak. He is rightfully considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Liverpool's constant pressure did bear fruit when the ever-reliable Gini Wijnaldum headed in past Oblak.

The score read 1-0 at half time, 1-1 aggregate, and there was increased belief among the Reds faithful that their side will progress.

Liverpool started the second half started exactly where they left off the first one. Attack after attack, chance after chance. But full credit to Atletico's defense, they soaked everything up.

90 minutes played, 1-1 was the aggregate score. Extra time was upon us.

To the Reds delight, Firmino finally scored a goal after going almost a year goalless at Anfield, four minutes into extra time. They surely were gonna win now, won't they?

Misfortune struck, and boy did it cost them dearly!

Adrian, who hardly seemed to have had to do anything all night long, scuffed a clearance, which fell directly for Joao Felix, who squared it for Marcus Llorente, who punished the Spaniard for his error. Atletico had their away goal, and suddenly the game had turned on its head. The Reds had been fabulous throughout the night, and were having a well-deserved lead. One mistake, and they had to do break the Atletico defense one more time. Chances were created, but not converted. A half-hearted counter-attack was on the cards for Atletico; Morata lured more and more players towards himself, and then passed it to Marcus Llorente, who finished it off in spectacular fashion. The Reds were crestfallen to say the least. After the 95 minutes that they mauled Atletico, this was the last thing that would've crossed their minds. Their attacks started to lose spine, and another counter-attack followed, Morata converting to give Atletico a historic win at Anfield.

The score read 3-2 on the night, Atletico winning 4-2 on aggregate. The mighty fortress of Anfield had finally fallen.

They couldn't have given a better performance, could they? A wonderful display of attacking football was matched by Atletico's sheer resilience in defense, compounded by Adrian's mistake. Oh how dearly was Allison missed!

And thus a side which seemed set to be the first English side since Sir Alex's 1999 Red Devils to win a treble, now may have to stay content only with the Premier League title, one which they haven't won since 1989-90 season.

Football is fickle. Liverpool put in one of their best performances of the season in a game that saw them get eliminated from the Champions League. There isn't going to be any explanation required from Klopp for the loss. They played their hearts out, and full credit to the players for the performance. It just wasn't to be for them.

Now the focus shifts back to the Premier League, even as it lies in uncertain suspension due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Two wins in nine games would guarantee them the title, which they so richly deserve. It would ease the pain of this exit, but it is safe to say that Liverpool would be back stronger and hungrier for more in the following season.

