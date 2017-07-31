EPL 2017/18: How Manchester City could line up this season​

City have assembled a very strong squad - and this is how they could line up...

Manchester City finished a disappointing 3rd last season

The Premier League season begins in less than a month and the clubs have started to mould their team for the upcoming season. The managers are tinkering with their squads in order to find the perfect balance for their teams as the season draws closer.

Some managers have already found the perfect formula, while some others are still scratching their head wondering what to do next – and Pep Guardiola is one among the former. After comprehensively winning their pre-season games, where they exuded a sense of invincibility, against Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, it seems as though the former Barcelona manager has an idea of the best XI for his side.

Manchester City have had one of the best windows in their history, spending over £200 million on some of the best talents in the world, they are perhaps the strongest team in the league this season. With that, we can guess how the former Barcelona boss will line up his team for this season in a 4-2-1-3 formation…

Goalkeeper

Ederson Moraes seems like a great addition for Manchester City

This summer was the second summer in a row where Manchester City have spent money to sign a goalkeeper. After luring Claudio Bravo from Barcelona last season, one would have thought that he would be the undisputed custodian for some time to come.

However, after some erratic performances last season, Pep Guardiola chose to not take the risk and continue with him as the sole first-choice goalkeeper. As a result, he spent a record amount money – £34.7 million – to bring Ederson from Benfica.

If measured in pounds, then Ederson is the most expensive goalkeeper of all time and it would be absurd to think that he won’t be a starter after such an outlay. The talented keeper is also the type of shotstopper that the former Barcelona manager likes – someone who is great with the ball at his feet and doesn’t risk coming out of his box to act like a sweeper and intercept an onrushing ball.