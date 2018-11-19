How Manchester City have continued to dominate the Premier League

Manchester City had arguably one of the best seasons in the English Premier League last season in the entire history of the competition. They were the first record breaking team ever to achieve the unimaginable triple-digits points, and they got there by dominating every single facet of the game with a suffocating pressing-and-possessing machine that turned high-quality chance creation into excellent performances.

They led in every statistical measure there was and had a difference of staggering 19 points to second-placed Manchester United. In fact on matchday five last year where they demolished Watford 6-0 and went on to the top of the table, they didn't leave that spot till the end. If the other members of the "big six" do intend to challenge City this season they have to play out of their skins to dislodge the title-holders.

There was a large amount of activity for the top EPL clubs in the transfer market this summer, except for Manchester City who brought only Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City. Even then they remain strong favourites to clinch the league title once again this season with a consistent team.

With the likes of Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Leroy Sané still at the Etihad Stadium, they undoubtedly have a side capable of defending their title for a consecutive second time. They have already seen silverware this season with the Community Shield victory over Chelsea with a strong display of attack and possession.

Going by their consistency Manchester City are in fact strong contenders for the Champions League this year as well. It has taken Pep Guardiola only a couple of years and tons of transfer money, but currently he has brought the club on level terms with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich.

Manchester City is an example of what happens when one of the two richest teams in the richest league in the world hires the right manager and finally figures out the right way of spending the money.

The previous season Guardiola had a defined style of attacking play. Raheem Sterling would play from the right whereas Leroy Sane would occupy the left flank. In between them would play Sergio Aguero while Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and sometimes Bernardo Silva would be close by in the attacking midfield positions. Whenever they got wide there was enough space for defender Kyle Walker on the overlap or Sterling just inside in the area. Generally they would get a player to the byline, put the ball into the centre of the box and someone would be present to find a finish.

“With Leroy he’s a guy who makes movements, runs in behind and goes more to the byline than Raz [Sterling],” says Guardiola in an interview recently.

But this season things have changed for the better because they have added another player to their arsenal, Riyad Mahrez. His signing came as a surprise to many because Manchester City already had an abundance of left-footed attackers such as Leroy Sane, David Silva and Bernardo Silva. But not one of them possessed a similar kind of attacking prowess as the Algerian.

He had mainly arrived at the club to fill the right side of Guardiola's attacking shape. Whenever Mahrez goes onto the right flank, Sterling moves himself to the left. Previously this City team attacked with a left-footed attacker on the left and a right-footed attacker on the right. But with this new system being implemented Guardiola returns to the kind of offensive profile of play that brought him so much success at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

It has become an added feature to City’s style of play where Aymeric Laporte delivers long-range passes from the left side defence flank to Mahrez or Bernardo Silva in attack. That kind of ball used to be a key feature under Guardiola at Bayern when it was Dante or Jerome Boateng seeking out Arjen Robben.

“I’m a fortunate guy,” says Guardiola on City's team, “Because I have two options. For example, when we play against five in the back to play left on the left and right on the right it’s easier. It depends on the opponent.”

Guardiola is a manger who doesn't take things for granted nor does he rest on previous achievemnets. It would have been easy for him to look at the dominance his side showed last season in th entire Premier League and decided more of the same as the best way forward the upcoming season.

But on the contrary he’s demanded a step up; just when teams thought they might be safe bringing new players and selling old players in a bid to close gaps against City, Pep brought in Mahrez and kept the entire team same.

“The idea to play is quite similar,” he added. “The specific qualities of every player makes the difference.”

This season too the Premier League title-holders have not lost their touch and have been dominant in their approach. With 10 wins and 2 draws out of 12 games with a goal difference of mammoth 32 so far they currently lead the table. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur might be close behind but the dominance they City shows in front of goal can be compared to none.

It would be a monumental task for anyone to defeat them this season let alone winning the title. The way things seem to be they are well on course to be champions and create history in the process of becoming champions for consecutive years.