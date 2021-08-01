How Manchester City could line up after the transfer window

Manchester City won the Premier League and the Carabao Cup last season. The Etihad outfit, though, lost in the final of the Champions League, the first time they reached that stage of the competition.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will undoubtedly want to change that next season. However, Manchester City have not been active so far in the transfer window. They haven't brought in any new signings after almost two months of the transfer window opening.

Manchester City transfer target poised to break Premier League record 💰 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 30, 2021

On the outgoing side, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia both left Manchester City to join Barcelona as free agents. Jack Harrison also joined Leeds United permanently after spending three years on loan at the club, while 22-year-old striker Lukas Nmecha joined Wolfsburg on a permanent deal as well.

Although City have not made any signings, the Etihad club have been strongly linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. Numerous reports have claimed that Guardiola is interested in bringing the two Englishmen to Manchester City to bolster his attacking options next season.

Manchester City have progressed very slowly on the two targets, though, as the new season approaches. However, there is still ample time to complete the deals, and both men could well be Manchester City players at the start of the season.

On that note, here's a look at how Manchester City could line up next season:

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Ederson has been Manchester City's first-choice goalkeeper since joining the club in 2017. The Brazilian has proved himself to be one of the best goalkeepers in the league, making nearly 200 appearances in all competitions for City.

The 27-year-old conceded 28 goals in the Premier League last season, and registered 19 clean sheets. Last season, Ederson won the Premier League Golden Glove award for the second time in as many campaigns, and was included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year as well.

#OnThisDay in 2020, Ederson won his first Golden Glove with 16 clean sheets in 35 #PL appearances. 🇧🇷🏆 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/VkjFPhcudt — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) July 25, 2021

Manchester City's other options in goal include the 35-year-old Scott Carson and the USA's Zack Steffen. Both men are expected to serve as backups for Ederson next season, though.

