How Manchester City could line-up with Erling Haaland next summer

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland following an agreement with Borussia Dortmund. City have activated his release clause worth £51.1 million, with total fees including agent fees and the signing-on fee to be around £85.5 million (According to Sky Sports).

It is a massive scalp by the defending Premier League champions given the enormous talent Haaland possesses. With plenty of top European clubs in the race to sign him, City will be delighted to have secured the Norwegian's signature so early.

Haaland at Manchester City can be ruthless

City have been very dominant in the Premier League over the past few years. Haaland's arrival only makes them stronger and provides a different dimension to their gameplay.

Manager Pep Guardiola will be thrilled to have such a talented player at this disposal and will be inching to get the best out of him. Here, we take a look at how City could line-up with the Dortmund striker set to join them next season.

Formation: 4-3-3

GK: Ederson

Manchester City v Watford - Premier League

Ederson has been superb for Manchester City ever since he joined them in the 2017-18 season. His sharp reflexes and smart passing abilities make him a reliable player for Pep Guardiola.

The Spanish manager has invested a lot of faith in him and Ederson has rightfully repaid it. The Brazilian goalkeeper has 20 cleansheets to his name this campaign and will only be hoping to improve the tally next season.

RB: Kyle Walker

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

The English right-back has struggled with injuries this season but remains City's first-choice full-back on the right side. With his balanced input in both attack and defense, Walker remains a vital player in Pep Guardiola's plans.

The 31-year-old still has loads to offer and will be expecting to stay injury free come next season. Walker will have to be more consistent in his gameplay in order to secure regular game-time.

CB: Ruben Dias

Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League

The Portuguese centre-back has been an amazing signing for Pep Guardiola. Since arriving in the 2020-21 season, Ruben Dias has been a key player at the back for Manchester City.

His composure and tactical reading has helped in bringing a great amount of stability to City's defense. Dias will need to be at his best next season to ensure a strong challenge for the Premier League title.

CB: Aymeric Laporte

anchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

City have been linked to Villarreal's Pau Torres (as per the Manchester Evening News) recently, but a move seems difficult to materialize. Top European clubs have shown interest in the Spaniard, which makes it tricky for the defending Premier League champions to sign him.

Pep Guardiola has John Stones, Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte at his disposal already. With Laporte doing a good job, it certainly looks like City will stick with the pairing of Dias and Laporte next season.

LB: Joao Cancelo

anchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Joao Cancelo has proved to be an absolute utility player for Manchester City. With his versatility to play both as a right-back and a left-back, the Portuguese has been a massive asset for Pep Guardiola.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Premier League

Champions League



Cushioned tee-up. Joao Cancelo has registered 10 assists in a single season for the second time in his career:Premier LeagueChampions LeagueCushioned tee-up. Joao Cancelo has registered 10 assists in a single season for the second time in his career:7️⃣ Premier League3️⃣ Champions LeagueCushioned tee-up. 😏 https://t.co/dQvozuUbHA

He has registered seven assists to his name so far this season. With Cancelo the only natural defender available at the left-back position, City might be considering signing a new player in that position (as per Sports Illustrated).

CDM: Rodri

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

City's veteran midfielder Fernandinho is set to leave the club at the end of the 2021-22 season. Rodri has already been established as his replacement and has been doing a great job so far.

With his experience and defensive abilities, the Spaniard is a key player in midfield. Despite Rodri's presence, it is likely that City might be in the market for a defensive midfielder to bolster their squad depth (Sports Illustrated).

CM: Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne is arguably one of the best midfielders in the world right now. With his incisive passing and incredible playmaking abilities, there aren't many who can dominate a game like he can.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



Haaland will sign with Man City until June 2027 - so he’s not gonna break City salary structure. Despite rumours, Erling Haaland’s salary agreed with Manchester City won’t go beyond the level agreed with Kevin De Bruyne, now worth around £375,000 per week.Haaland will sign with Man City until June 2027 - so he’s not gonna break City salary structure. #Haaland Despite rumours, Erling Haaland’s salary agreed with Manchester City won’t go beyond the level agreed with Kevin De Bruyne, now worth around £375,000 per week. 🔵⭐️ #MCFCHaaland will sign with Man City until June 2027 - so he’s not gonna break City salary structure. #Haaland https://t.co/C8lhOtlwHE

The Belgian attacking midfielder has been very impressive in the 2021-22 season, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists. With the addition of Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne can only get more lethal with his amazing creativity.

CM: Frenkie De Jong

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Recent rumors suggest that Barcelona are willing to sell their Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong. With their strong interest in Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, a swap deal is likely to be on the cards, reported the Mirror.

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona are very attentive to Bernardo Silva of Manchester City. Xavi wants him because he considers it important to have another interior alongside Pedri. It will be a difficult operation. Frenkie de Jong could be used as a bargaining chip. [md] Barcelona are very attentive to Bernardo Silva of Manchester City. Xavi wants him because he considers it important to have another interior alongside Pedri. It will be a difficult operation. Frenkie de Jong could be used as a bargaining chip. [md] https://t.co/2mz4XnnEw9

There is still a long way to go before such a move materializes. If that happens, De Jong would surely bolster City's midfield and add a unique dynamic to it.

RW: Riyad Mahrez

anchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

The Algerian winger has been in superb form this season. With 11 goals and five assists to his name, Riyad Mahrez stepped up time and again when called upon.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 24 - Riyad Mahrez has now scored 24 goals in all competitions for Manchester City this season; only Mohamed Salah (30) has netted more for a Premier League team in 2021-22. Wand. 24 - Riyad Mahrez has now scored 24 goals in all competitions for Manchester City this season; only Mohamed Salah (30) has netted more for a Premier League team in 2021-22. Wand. https://t.co/newuGcqLb5

His mind-boggling dribbling and quick footwork has been difficult to cope with. Mahrez will be a valuable player for City next season despite any additions that might happen in the summer.

LW: Phil Foden

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Manchester City have enormous depth and quality in their squad. Phil Foden is not a regular starter for them but with the kind of progress he is making, he is likely to get regular game-time soon.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Phil Foden

Wayne Rooney



@PhilFoden | @ManCity | #UCL 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Most goals scored by an English player in this competition aged 21 or younger:Phil FodenWayne Rooney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Most goals scored by an English player in this competition aged 21 or younger:⚽️9⃣ Phil Foden⚽️9⃣ Wayne Rooney@PhilFoden | @ManCity | #UCL https://t.co/bVhInrrQ3S

With the likes of Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus in the side, it is surely not easy to start frequently. Pep Guardiola has been impressed by young Foden and will definitely try to bring the best out of him.

ST: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland's father used to play for Manchester City

City's newest addition in attack is the monstrous goal-scorer Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has been fantastic for Borussia Dortmund, having scored 61 league goals in just 66 appearances with them.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



Manchester City will pay €60m [not €75m] release clause to BVB, plus commission to be added.



His salary will be worth £375,000/week, same level as de Bruyne.



Medical has been already completed.



The saga is over. 🤝 Erling Haaland, new Man City playerManchester City will pay €60m [not €75m] release clause to BVB, plus commission to be added.His salary will be worth £375,000/week, same level as de Bruyne.Medical has been already completed.The saga is over. 🤝 Erling Haaland, new Man City player 🔵⭐️ #MCFC▪️ Manchester City will pay €60m [not €75m] release clause to BVB, plus commission to be added.▪️ His salary will be worth £375,000/week, same level as de Bruyne.▪️ Medical has been already completed.The saga is over. 🤝 https://t.co/Qzf3HNDVhN

His tall and strong physique combined with his smart positioning and clinical finishing abilities make him a dangerous striker. Haaland will definitely learn a lot from Pep Guardiola and hopefully will be able to win a lot of silverware at City.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit