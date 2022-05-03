How Manchester City could line-up against Real Madrid in the Champions League

Manchester City visit Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals on May 4. After an impressive display in the first leg last week, City will be high on confidence and will be looking to progress through to the finals.

After a comfortable 4-0 victory against Leeds United in the league over the weekend, the defending Premier League champions will be relaxed. That being said, they cannot afford any sloppy mistakes against Madrid given their deadly attacking prowess.

Manchester City and Real Madrid have dangerous attacking options

City were able to register a 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the semi-finals at the Etihad but nothing can be taken for granted. Los Blancos have shown in the Champions League this season how capable they are of making a strong comeback. They made impressive comebacks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea en route to the semi-finals.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will have to use his options very wisely and tactfully. Here, we take a look at how City could line-up against Madrid to stand a good chance of progressing to the finals.

Formation: 4-3-3

GK: Ederson

Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Ederson has been a reliable figure between the sticks for City over the past few years. Along with his shot-stopping abilities, his passing has been key to how the English club plays.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper will definitely start for City against Real Madrid. Given Madrid's attacking abilities, Ederson will have an important role to play in the final outcome of this fixture.

RB: Joao Cancelo

anchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Joao Cancelo has been in amazing form in the 2021-22 campaign, scoring two goals and making three assists in eight UCL appearances so far. With his attacking-minded approach, the Portuguese defender has been a delight to watch.

His versatility allows him to play almost anywhere in the backline and it is likely that he will start at right-back against Real Madrid. Since the availability of the injured Kyle Walker is uncertain, Cancelo should get the nod to start at the Santiago Bernabeu.

CB: Ruben Dias

Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League

The Portuguese central defender has been a fine signing for Pep Guardiola. With his amazing reading of the game and superb tackling abilities, Ruben Dias has brought in a lot of composure at the back.

Talkmancity @mancity_talk Ruben Dias on the Champions League Semi-Final second leg Ruben Dias on the Champions League Semi-Final second leg 💪 https://t.co/o8FPjdaf9J

That being said, he will be facing a dangerous Real Madrid side as Los Blancos chase the game. Dias' intellectual and tactical game-play will have to be at its best to contain the Spanish giants in the second leg.

CB: Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Nathan Ake started in the 4-0 victory against Leeds United, clearly indicating that Aymeric Laporte was rested for the Champions League fixture. The Spanish defender has been a regular starter under Guardiola.

Laporte's tall physique has helped him to be dominant in the air and effective during set-pieces. He will be tested strongly against Madrid and City will be hoping that he comes out with flying colors.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko

Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

The 25-year-old defender has struggled to start regularly this season but has been used more frequently in recent games. Oleksandr Zinchenko is the only natural left-back available at City right now.

With his attacking approach and superb passing abilities, the Ukrainian will play an important role in both attack and defense. Should Kyle Walker not be fit on time, Zinchenko is assured of a starting spot, with Cancelo being used as a right-back.

CDM: Rodri

Manchester City v Leeds United - Premier League

The Spanish midfielder has been quite impressive with his positional play and defensive abilities. He has taken over the responsibilities from the aging Fernandinho and has been quite reliable.

That being said, his biggest test will be against a world-class Real Madrid midfield in the second leg. Rodri's role is one of the most important ones in this intense and crucial fixture.

CM: Bernardo Silva

Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

The Portuguese midfielder has been in great form in the 2021-22 campaign. Bernardo Silva has used his ball-carrying and attacking abilities to its finest and help City create and score goals at regular intervals.

With three goals and two assists to his name in the Champions League this season, the 27-year-old could make a difference against Madrid. His intense work-rate will definitely come in handy against the strong midfield of the Spanish giants.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

The Belgian playmaker has been in fantastic form this campaign. Using his incisive passing and creative abilities, Kevin De Bruyne has been devastating for the opposition. He has scored two goals and made three assists in nine Champions League appearances so far this season.

With his experience and skills, he has a major role to play in the second leg. De Bruyne will be looked upon to make a difference and ensure City's progress to the finals for the second consecutive time.

RW: Riyad Mahrez

anchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

The Algerian winger has certainly been a key player for City this campaign. His timely goals have come to the club's rescue as Riyad Mahrez has always found a way to score them.

With already six goals and two assists to his name in the Champions League this season, the Manchester City forward has been quite impactful. His sharp dribbling and creative abilities will be of huge importance in the second leg against Real Madrid.

He missed a few big chances in the first leg and will hope to finish off a few this time to help his side reach the final.

LW: Phil Foden

Leeds United v Manchester City - Premier League

Phil Foden has enjoyed more game-time recently and his current form merits it. The English forward, with his versatile nature, is capable of giving Guardiola the utmost flexibility.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Kevin De Bruyne on @PhilFoden : "He's been amazing. I've seen him from a little boy. Massive potential. Whenever you come to the first team, you're shy and need time, game time to get comfortable. The last few years, he's comfortable and you see how he plays..." Kevin De Bruyne on @PhilFoden: "He's been amazing. I've seen him from a little boy. Massive potential. Whenever you come to the first team, you're shy and need time, game time to get comfortable. The last few years, he's comfortable and you see how he plays..."

The Spanish manager has preferred him over Raheem Sterling and it is likely that Foden will start against Madrid. Given the opportunity, the Englishman will have to take his chances and capitalize in attack.

ST: Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Gabriel Jesus has been in incredible form lately, having scored six times in his last three games across competitions. This includes a goal against Real Madrid in the first leg.

With his current form, Guardiola will definitely be looking to get the best out of him against Madrid. The Brazilian forward might end up being the difference-maker for Manchester City in this crucial match.

