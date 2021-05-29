How Manchester City could lineup vs Chelsea | UEFA Champions League Final 2021

Manchester City are one step away from winning their first-ever UEFA Champions League title, as they prepare to lock horns with Chelsea later today. The Cityzens have been the best team in the world under Pep Guardiola this season and finally managed to reach the final after a series of underwhelming results in Europe over the years.

Having already won the Premier League and the EFL Cup, Manchester City can cap off a truly historic season by getting their hands on club football's biggest honor. However, Guardiola and co have their work cut out for them against a resolute Chelsea team, with Thomas Tuchel looking to spearhead his side to European glory less than six months after replacing Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have faced Manchester City twice since Tuchel's arrival and the German has come out on top on both occasions, indicating that the Blues are aware of what it takes to stop the reigning Premier League champions. However, the Cityzens are undoubtedly the most feared side in world football on their day and head into the game as overwhelming favorites.

Manchester City have a large squad, so Guardiola will be spoilt for choice ahead of the UEFA Champions League showdown in Portugal. On that note, here's how the Cityzens can lineup against Chelsea later today.

Manchester City Goalkeeper - Ederson Moraes

Manchester City FC Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Champions League Final 2021

Ederson is one of the best ball-playing goalkeepers in world football and has taken his game to new heights under Pep Guardiola. The Brazilian international won his second Premier League Golden Glove earlier this month, while he also played a pivotal role as the Cityzens reclaimed the domestic crown from Liverpool.

Manchester City are known for playing the ball out from the back and Ederson plays a big part in their build-up. The likes of Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic will look to run in behind the City backline, so Ederson will have to ensure he gets his starting position right when he's acting as the sweeper-keeper on the night.

Manchester City Defenders - Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

Ruben Dias has been one of the signings of the season since his big-money move to the Etihad Stadium, having struck up a fruitful partnership with John Stones. Manchester City's central defenders have both enjoyed stunning seasons and will look to finish on a high by getting their hands on the European Cup.

Kyle Walker will unsurprisingly take his place at right-back and will look to use his experience to lead a relatively young Manchester City backline. At left-back, Joao Cancelo didn't feature against Everton and is unlikely to start the UEFA Champions League final, so Pep Guardiola will have to call upon Oleksandr Zinchenko to complete his defense.

The Ukrainian produced a lively cameo after coming on in the second leg of the semifinals against Paris Saint-Germain and will look to replicate his brilliance against Chelsea later today.

