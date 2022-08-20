It took for the business end of the transfer window to arrive for Manchester United to finally start getting their act together. They have now secured the services of four-time Champions League winner Casemiro from Real Madrid for €60 million.

Although the Brazilian has turned 30, he is still a world-class defensive midfielder and United have been crying out loud for one. The Red Devils are also being linked with several other stars right now and might make a few more signings before the end of the month.

After losing their first two games of the season, Manchester United's weaknesses have been exposed and there are plenty of issues plaguing the squad at present. But Erik ten Hag does not seem to be a coach who will compromise or make space for player egos.

As such, we can expect him to surprise us with his team selection in the coming weeks. Without further ado, let's take a look at how Manchester United could line up this season (2022-23).

Manchester United Goalkeeper - David de Gea

It is rather unfortunate that Manchester United will need to stick with David de Gea even after an utterly hapless performance against Brentford. He committed two errors leading to a goal within the first 20 minutes against the Bees and now the onus is on him to prove that he will no longer be a liability.

Right-back - Diogo Dalot

United need Diogo Dalot to improve on the defensive aspects of his game massively as he has been a weak link thus far. But if he can sort it out, a place in the starting XI is there for the taking.

Right centre-back - Raphael Varane

.With Harry Maguire struggling to justify his status as an automatic starter in the side, let alone keep his captain's armband, Raphael Varane could be brought back into the fray. The Frenchman has not been at his best since arriving in England but constant injury problems have definitely played a part in it.

Left centre-back - Lisandro Martinez

So much has already been made of Lisandro Martinez not being the right fit for the Premier League. But he is most likely to come out shining for United thanks to his technical abilities and footballing intelligence.

Left-back - Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has been very casual in the new season so far. He will need to change that and be more of an enterprising presence down the left wing or it won't be long before Tyrell Malacia replaces him in the starting lineup.

Defensive midfielder - Casemiro

Manchester United haven't had a defensive midfielder of Casemiro's caliber in what feels like ages. The Brazilian international will definitely improve Ten Hag's team and we're excited to see just how much of a difference he will make.

Central midfielder - Fred

Fred is a much better player when he doesn't have to sit deep and maintain a great deal of positional discipline. He is at his best when he is given the freedom to probe forward and help out in attack. Alongside Casemiro, Fred's tenacity will make Manchester United a difficult team to deal with in the center of the park.

Attacking midfielder - Bruno Fernandes

Erik ten Hag is likely to see whether or not Bruno Fernandes can regain his old form before opting to put Christian Eriksen in the starting lineup. Fernandes can be a menacing presence in the final third on his day but he has simply not been at his best in recent times.

Left winger - Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho's best performances for Manchester United last season came when he was deployed on the left wing. With Marcus Rashford performing about as well as a mannequin would, it's time for him to be benched and for Sancho to be deployed as the left-sided forwrad.

Striker - Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United were a different beast in the first few pre-season fixtures when Anthony Martial was leading the line. The Frenchman looked hungry and eager to get involved. When he is in form, he is a technically astute and tactically intelligent forward who can terrorize any defense he comes up against.

Ten Hag diismissed Cristiano Ronaldo's announcement that he will tell the truth about everything that's going on at the club. It doesn't look like the Dutchman is the kind of coach who would cater to anyone's ego, no matter how big the player might be.

But for now, Ronaldo is likely to continue to lead the line as Martial continues his recovery from a recent injury.

Right winger - Antony

Antony, currently of Ajax, has made no secret of his desire to leave the club this summer. Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Antony's situation on Saturday (August 20).

"For Antony, I’m told that the player wants to go. The player wants a Manchester United move. He’s really pushing for this move. This is why he was not training with the team on Friday, but just at the training ground in the gym.

“Antony told Ajax with his agents that he wants the Manchester United proposal to be discussed; Ajax said “no” to an €80 million (£68 million) bid. Antony is pushing for the two clubs to discuss."

United need a right winger and either Antony or Cody Gakpo (according to The Telegraph) is likely to be roped in before the end of the month.

