How Manchester United could lineup for their 2023-24 Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night (14 August) in their opening game of a new Premier League campaign. The Red Devils will be looking to improve on the solid foundations laid by Erik ten Hag in the previous season where Untied finished third, lifted the Carabao Cup and played the final of the FA Cup. This was a massive improvement from the shocking campaign fans had to endure the season before and the Old Trafford faithful are all behind manager Ten Hag going into the new season.

Unlike previous transfer windows, Manchester United have conducted their business swiftly and smartly this summer and praise must be given to the likes of John Murtough and Richard Arnold. They have signed players who have significantly improved the quality and depth of the squad as compared to last season. Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund have been added to this side and the expectations from fans for the season have risen due to these incomings.

Let's take a look at how Manchester United will line up for their Premier League opener against Wolves.

Goalkeeper - Andre Onana

Andre Onana was United's third season of the window

Manchester Untied signed Andre Onana this summer for an inital fee of £43.8 million and he is now the club's first-choice keeper after the departure of David de Gea. It was evident last year that the reds needed an upgrade on the Spaniard as his performance levels had dropped from previous years. Onana possesses all the attributes required in the modern game to be a success at the club.

He is comfortable playing out from the back and Manchester United fans are excited to see how he improves the team from last season. It is safe to say that he suits the way Ten Hag's side play and it will be interesting to see how he fares on his league debut against Wolves.

Right centre-back - Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane is one of the more experienced players in this current team and is considered to be one of the best centre-backs in the world. The 30-year-old had a good season last year after an underwhelming debut season the year before. The Frenchman rarely makes mistakes and possesses brilliant physical attributes which are required in the Premier League.

Left centre-back - Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez is a fan-favourite

Lisandro Martinez was an absolute breath of fresh air in his debut season last year. His unmatched passion and aggression was welcomed in abundance by the Old Trafford faithful and it is say to say he is a fan favourite at Manchester United. A lot of critics were left eating their words after they termed his small physical stature as a potential problem. The 25-year-old also posssessed excellent technical skills and is vital to how the side play out from the back.

Right-back - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has fought his way in to the manager's plans

Aaron Wan-Bissaka had to wait for his chance last season as the manager preferred Diogo Dalot at right-back. The Englishman only started one game before the World Cup however when given the opportunity he grabbed it with both hands. Wan-Bissaka's ball-playing skills have improved massively and he is now considered an actual threat when attacking the opposition's right flank.

He is widely known as one of the best tacklers in the world and after his good performances in pre-season he has now positioned himseld up the pecking order ahead of Dalot.

Left-back - Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw is one of the best fullbacks in the league

While losing his starting position to Tyrell Malacia in the opening stages of last season, Luke Shaw proved to be an integral part of the manager's plans for most of last season. His physical qualities and technical attributes on the ball mean he is one of the best left-backs in the league. The England international won his place back in the side with outstanding performances at left-back and he is sure to start in the opener against Wolves.

Central midfield - Casemiro and Mason Mount

Casemiro celebrating a goal in front of the Old Trafford faithful

Casemiro's incoming was crucial to Manchester United's good campaign last season. The Brazilian's leadership qualities proved to be a good impact on the team and it was clear to see he improved the standard. The Red Devils struggled in games when Casemiro was unavailable and he will have to ensure he does not miss out an as many games as he did last season due to suspension.

Mason Mount joined Manchester United this season for a deal rising to £60 million. Mount's off-the-ball abilites suit the Red Devils' counter-attacking style perfectly. The England international was with the club throughout the whole of pre-season therefore he is expected to make his league debut against Wolves.

Central attacking midfield - Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United's new captain

After being named the new club-captain, Bruno Fernandes is sure to lead the team out of Old Trafford in the league opener. The Portuguese alongside Casemiro, showcased tremendous leadership qualities last season therefore the manager's decision to make him captain. Fernandes has netted 64 goals and provided 54 assists in 185 games across competitions since his arrival back in January 2020.

Right wing - Antony

Antony dos Santos joined Manchester United for a hefty fee

Antony underwent a decent debut season for the club where he showcased glimpses of magic and also proved to be underwhelming at times. One thing for certain is he adds balance to the side. Antony possesses a great amount of hunger and aggression which is clear to see whenever he plays, this is a quality the Old Trafford faithul welcomed. There is definitely areas and room for the Brazilian to improve as he looked to be too predictable at times last season.

Centre-forward - Marcus Rashford

Britain Soccer Manchester United Rashford

Marcus Rashford was Manchester United's best performer last season as he netted 30 goals, his personal best in a single season. The England international endured a terrible campaign the year before but turned it around completely last season. It was also clear to see he had improved under Ten Hag, especially when it came to finishing in front of goal. Rasmus Hojlund is unavailable for the opener therefore Rashford will most likely start at centre-forward.

Left wing - Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho had a terrific breakout season

Alejandro Garnacho broke into the first team last season and it was evident to see Manchester United had a fantastic talent on their hands. The youngster played without fear whenever he was given the opportunity and hugely impressed. He possesses serious pace and also has an eye for goal. He has worked on improving his fitness levels heading into this season and his brilliant showing in pre-season means he will probably start on the left against Wolves.