Why Andre Onana to Manchester United could be the signing of the summer | English Premier League 2023-24

As the summer transfer window heats up, one move that has captured the attention of football enthusiasts worldwide is Manchester United's signing of Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana.

David de Gea's departure earlier this month left a significant void in the goalkeeping section at Old Trafford. After a remarkable tenure of over a decade, the Spanish shot-stopper bid farewell to the club, leaving behind a legacy of spectacular saves and vital contributions.

Filling the shoes of such an accomplished goalkeeper will undoubtedly be a daunting task, and the search for a worthy successor had become a top priority for the Premier League club this summer.

The financial woes at Inter Milan mean that they desperately need to clear some of the high-earners at the club, as well as offload players who could earn them a significant amount of money. One such player was Onana, who had been on the radar of almost all the top European clubs seeking out a refurbishment of their goalkeeping department.

In this article, we delve into four compelling reasons why the Cameroon international's arrival at Old Trafford could potentially be the signing of the summer. From his exceptional shot-stopping abilities to his composure under pressure and experience in high-stakes matches, we explore how Onana's move to Manchester United could prove to be a game-changer for the club in the upcoming season.

#4. Andre Onana's synergy with Erik ten Hag from their Ajax days

The remarkable synergy between Andre Onana and manager Erik ten Hag played a pivotal role in propelling Ajax to success during their stint at the club. With his outstanding goalkeeping skills, the new United signing recorded an impressive 60 clean sheets in the Eredivisie during his time at Ajax. This perfectly complemented ten Hag's tactical vision, as they embraced a possession-based style, swiftly transitioning and orchestrating fluid ball movement.

Calmness under pressure not only facilitated effective build-up play but also enabled him to make crucial saves when needed, resulting in an exceptional save percentage of 72% throughout his Eredivisie career.

Erik ten Hag's coaching prowess further honed his abilities, fostering his development into one of Europe's most sought-after goalkeepers. Their collaborative efforts led Ajax to secure multiple league titles and create unforgettable memories in the UEFA Champions League.

This extraordinary partnership serves as a timeless testament to the profound impact a strong player-coach dynamic can have on a team's triumphs, etching an enduring legacy in Ajax's illustrious football history.

#3. Andre Onana boasts an exceptional mental attitude due to a difficult footballing journey

A challenging footballing journey at such a young age will undoubtedly fortify Andre Onana's ability to handle the pressure of expectations at Manchester United. Despite facing early career hurdles, including a lack of favor at Barcelona B and the unfortunate drug ban spanning his career at Ajax and Inter, his experiences have equipped him with valuable lessons and resilience that will prove instrumental in thriving at a top-tier club like Manchester United.

Moreover, Onana's exposure to high-stakes matches in both domestic and European competitions has honed his decision-making skills and tactical acumen. These attributes are invaluable when coping with the intense scrutiny of being part of a prominent club.

In the Champions League final run last season, the newest Red Devil on the block was the best goalkeeper among the lot. He saved 7.8 goals for Inter, as per the Expected Goals on Target matrix, beating Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois (5.9) in the second place.

Additionally, his experience of performing at the highest level will enable him to adapt swiftly to the rigorous demands of playing for a club of Manchester United's stature. Onana's ability to remain composed under pressure and deliver consistent performances will undoubtedly endear him to the fans and coaching staff alike.

#2. Manchester United need a stopper who can distribute well and build from the back

Pep Guardiola singled out Manchester United's inability to keep the ball and consistently break down their opponents as one of the Red Devils' biggest problems from last season. Andre Onana could finally be the missing piece of the puzzle that ten Hag needs to reboot his side's tactical prowess. The Cameroon international's exceptional distribution and building from the back skills will be vital in executing United's attacking game plan.

Facing Guardiola's possession-based football and Jurgen Klopp's high-pressing style requires a goalkeeper who can confidently distribute the ball to start counter-attacks effectively. Onana's composure under pressure and ability to pick out accurate passes will provide United with a crucial edge in breaking through opponent defences.

Moreover, his skills on the ball will help United maintain possession and control the game's tempo against these tactically-astute teams. Onana's confidence on the ball and decision-making in distributing to the right players will be instrumental in handling the intense challenges posed by Guardiola and Klopp's strategies.

In conclusion, Andre Onana's distribution and building from the back skills will be a key asset for Manchester United, as they navigate the tactical dynamism of Premier League rivals like Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. His contributions will significantly enhance United's attacking prowess and ability to counter strong opposition.

#1. Andre Onana is an entertainer who perfectly suits at the Theatre of Dreams

Apart from his exceptional goalkeeping skills, Andre Onana also brings an entertaining side to the game that is sure to make him a fan favourite at Manchester United. His charismatic personality and on-field antics add a touch of excitement to every match he plays.

Onana's acrobatic saves, quick reflexes, and daring dashes off his line create thrilling moments for fans to cheer. His ability to make challenging saves look effortless and his occasional forays into attack during set-pieces display his versatility and showmanship.

Moreover, his interactions with fans, both on and off the field, demonstrate a genuine connection and appreciation for their support. A friendly demeanor and engaging social media presence allow fans to connect with him on a personal level.

With his entertaining style of play and warm rapport with supporters, Andre Onana is poised to win the hearts of Manchester United fans. He not only offers stellar performances between the posts but also brings a spark of joy and excitement that will make him a beloved figure at the club.

