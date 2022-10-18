How many Ballon d'Or awards does Lionel Messi have?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi was not nominated for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award, with Real Madrid's Karim Benzema winning the trophy ahead of his peers.

This was the first time since 2005 that the Argentina icon did not make the shortlist. However, this hasn't changed the fact that Messi still has the most Ballon d'Or wins in history with seven to his name.

Messi first won the award four times in a row from 2009 to 2012. Since then, he has listed the gold trophy thrice - in 2015, 2019, and 2021. All seven of the Argentine's wins came during his time at Barcelona before he left them in the summer of 2021.

The PSG forward has also finished second in the rankings five times in his career. After finishing third in the 2007 rankings, Messi never finished outside the top two until the 2022 awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the Argentine's closest competitor with five to his name. The Manchester United forward finished 20th in this year's rankings. Given how Ronaldo's season has gone so far, it is unlikely he will lift the award next year.

The Portuguese has scored two goals and provided one assist in 12 games across competitions. He has started just twice in the Premier League under manager Erik ten Hag.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is on a roll in his second season in France. He has scored eight times and laid out as many assists in 13 games across competitions under manager Christophe Galtier.

Organizers explain reason for snubbing Lionel Messi for 2022 Ballon d'Or award nomination

France Football’s deputy editor-in-chief Emmanuel Bojan explained the reason behind snubbing Lionel Messi for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award.

He recently stated (h/t Eurosport):

"The Argentinian was part of the discussions to integrate the 30, but the new criteria for the Ballon d'Or were unfavorable to him: disappearance of the criterion of a player's entire career, and new periodicity, modeled on a season of football and no longer over a calendar year, which does not make it possible to integrate the Copa America of July 11, 2021."

Messi, 35, has confirmed that the FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be his last World Cup appearance in an Argentina shirt. If the forward leads his country to the third world title in their history, then he will be a strong contender to win his eighth Ballon d'Or award next year.

