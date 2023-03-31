How much salary will Lionel Messi earn if he returns to Barcelona? La Liga giants' offer revealed

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to agree to a massive wage cut to rejoin Barcelona. The Argentine is set to be offered a one-year deal with an optional year, with €6-7 million in wages per season.

As per Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona have prepared their contract offer for Messi. They are confident that the forward will return to Camp Nou after running down his contract at PSG.

Messi's contract at the Ligue 1 side expires in the summer and the club are unlikely to activate the option to extend it by another season. They were in contract talks, but the FIFA World Cup winner is reportedly leaning towards a return to Spain.

Alvarez claims Messi will be offered €6-7 million per season by the Catalan club. The report comes just days after Gerard Romero claimed the Argentine was ready to take a wage cut to move back to Camp Nou. He said on Twitch:

"Leo Messi is ready to take a pay cut and adapt to a salary in accordance with Barça's situation. Laporta must have a face to face talk with him. Leo saw the fans at the Spotify Camp Nou chant his name last Sunday. People from the club who were not in favour of Messi's return have understood that it would be a great financial boost."

Lionel Messi set to make Barcelona return?

Lionel Messi's father, Jorge, has held talks with Barcelona and they are discussing a possible return. The Catalan club's president, Joan Laporta, has already confirmed that the negotiations have started, and they are waiting for the season to end.

He said:

"I met Jorge Messi yes. We talked about the World Cup and a tribute match for Leo. He's at PSG right now, so I don't want to speak about whether or not he could return."

Messi's close friend, Sergio Aguero, has also hinted at the same and said:

"My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo Messi will return at Barça. I think that Leo should retire at Barça. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here. Laporta has to make an effort in bringing back Leo."

Inter Milan, Inter Miami CF, and Saudi Arabian clubs are also interested in the forward, but Barcelona are leading the race.

