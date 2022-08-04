How Newcastle United could line up during the 2022-23 season

Newcastle United have entered a new era under the leadership of new owners. The Magpies were purchased by a consortium led by Amanda Staveley for £305 million in October last year.

Manager Eddie Howe is currently working on assembling his team for the upcoming season. He has signed Sven Botman, Matt Targett and Nick Pope this transfer window.

More new faces are expected to arrive at St. James' Park before the transfer deadline. Based on the players Newcastle United have signed and are likely to sign this transfer window, here's how they could line up during the 2022-23 season.

Goalkeeper - Nick Pope

Newcastle United recently signed Nick Pope for £10 million from Burnley. Pope is one of the best English goalkeepers of his generation and is expected to keep the gloves for the Magpies next season.

The 30-year-old played 155 games in all competitions during his time with Burnley, registering 53 clean sheets. He was included in the 2019-20's Premier League 'Team of the Season' and was also named Burnley's 'Player of the Season' twice.

Right-back - Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier is expected to play at right-back for Newcastle next season.

Kieran Trippier has been an excellent performer for Newcastle United since joining from Atletico Madrid in January. He played six Premier League games last season, scoring two goals. The 31-year-old is expected to start at right-back for the Magpies next season.

Centre-back - Sven Botman

Newcastle United have spent a whopping transfer fee of £35 million to sign Sven Botman from Lille FC.

Botman played 62 league games during his two-year spell with Les Dogues, scoring three goals. He helped the Hauts-de-France outfit win the Ligue 1 title in the 2020-21 campaign, along with the Trophee des Champions in 2021.

The 22-year-old is likely to lead the Tyneside club's backline during the 2022-23 season.

NUFC Index @NUFC_Index



#NUFC Sven Botman: “I know Newcastle are a really big club, and with this project and the goals we have, if we can achieve that in a couple of years, yeah I think we could become a big club in Europe, that every player will want to go to." Sven Botman: “I know Newcastle are a really big club, and with this project and the goals we have, if we can achieve that in a couple of years, yeah I think we could become a big club in Europe, that every player will want to go to."#NUFC https://t.co/7DLrqHLOQm

Centre-back - Dan Burn

Dan Burn injected himself seamlessly into the Magpies' backline after joining from Brighton and Hove Albion in January. He played 16 Premier League games for the Tyneside club last season, registering six clean sheets.

The 30-year-old Englishman is expected to partner Botsman at the heart of the defence during the forthcoming season.

Left-back - Matt Targett

NMatt Target joined the Magpies permanently.

After an impressive loan spell at St. James' Park during the second half of last season, Matt Targett joined Newcastle United permanently for £15 million earlier this transfer window.

Targett played 16 league games for the Magpies last term, averaging 2.6 tackles, 1.6 interceptions and 1.2 key passes per 90 as per WhoScored. He will share game time with Jamal Lewis during the 2021-22 season.

Central midfleder - Bruno Guimarães

Bruno Guimaraes has established himself as among the most talented midfielders in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from Lyon in January. He made 16 league appearances for the Magpies last term, scoring five goals and assisting one more.

The 24-year-old midfielder will be a key player for the Tyneside club during the upcoming season.

Central midfielder - Joelinton

Eddie Howe transformed striker Joelinton into a midfield enforcer last season. The Brazilian played 35 PL games last season, registering four goals and one assist. He was named Newcastle United's 'Player of the Season' for the 2021-22 campaign.

The 25-year-old is likely to continue playing in the middle of the park for the Tyneside outfit next season.

Attacking midfielder - James Maddison

Newcastle United are pushing to sign Leicester City's James Maddison this transfer window. According to Sky Sports, the Foxes have recently rejected the Magpies' £50 million bid to sign the England international.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Will he be a Newcastle player by the end of the summer transfer window? #NUFC "When you think of Leicester, you think of James Maddison." 🦊Will he be a Newcastle player by the end of the summer transfer window? "When you think of Leicester, you think of James Maddison." 🦊Will he be a Newcastle player by the end of the summer transfer window? ⚫️⚪️ #NUFC https://t.co/q4l788oURQ

They are believed to value Maddison at around £60 million. However, with a ton of financial backing from their wealthy owners, the Tyneside club are expected to land the 25-year-old midfielder before deadline day.

Right-winger - Allan Saint-Maximin

Allan Saint-Maximin will play a key role for the Toons next season.

Allan Saint-Maximin was among Newcastle United's top performers last season. He made 35 appearances in the league, scoring five times and assisting as many goals. The 25-year-old attacker will look to continue his fine form during the 2022-23 season.

Left-winger - Maxwel Cornet

After landing Nick Pope from Burnley, Newcastle United are now interested in signing Maxwel Cornet from the Clarets. The Ivory Coast international enjoyed a decent debut season in the Premier League last term, scoring nine goals and assisting one more.

According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies have approached the Lancashire club to sign Cornet. The Ivorian has a £17.5 million release clause in his contract and is expected to move away from Turf Moor this window.

Forward - Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson was Newcastle's top scorer last season.

The England international enjoyed yet another productive season in the Premier League last term. He was the Tyneside club's top goalscorer during the 2021-22 season, with eight goals in 18 appearances. The 30-year-old is expected to lead the Magpies' forward line during the upcoming season.

