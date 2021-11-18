How players from the Premier League Big 6 fared during the international break 

Many players from the Premier League's Big Six clubs were in action for their national teams during the last international break of the year.

The fortnight mostly featured FIFA World Cup qualifiers and a few friendlies. The Premier League will now go non-stop until the new year till the African Cup of Nations in the second week of January.

Many top players from the Premier League's top six teams featured prominently for their national teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. On that note, here's a look at how players from the Premier League's top six sides fared during the international break:

#1 Chelsea

Armenia vs Germany - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

As Germany had already qualified for the World Cup before this break, they did not employ the services of their full-strength team in either of the two games. Antony Rudiger played the game against Lichtenstein, and helped keep a clean sheet. Kai Havertz started the second game against Armenia, and scored one goal.

Italy, meanwhile, had to put their all into qualifying, but have to go through the playoffs after consecutive draws. Midfielder Jorginho had a forgettable game against Switzerland. He missed a crucial penalty that would have taken his team to Qatar as group winners.

Andreas Christensen played both games for Denmark. Although they conceded in both games, the Dane produced good individual performances. Reece James started one game and played the other game as a substitute, delivering one assist. Ceasar Azpilicueta played against Sweden, and helped them keep a clean sheet to take the Scandinavian nation to the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell started the game against Albania, but sat out the next, helping England keep a clean sheet. Ngole Kante played against Kazakhstan. But already-qualified France gave him a much-needed break against Finland on the final day.

Thiago Silva played the game against Colombia, and helped keep a vital clean sheet for Brazil. He sat out the goalless draw at Argentina, though. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy played the 1-1 draw for Senegal against Togo, but sat out against Congo.

#2 Liverpool

England World Cup Qualifier Camp

Andy Robertson played both of Scotland's games. He helped his side keep clean sheets in both games and take them to the playoffs of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Jordan Henderson played the game against Albania, scoring a goal and assisting one. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold played against San Marino and delivered three assists in the game as The Three Lions sealed qualification in style.

Virgil Van Dijk also played both of Netherlands' games. He helped keep a clean sheet in the second game against Norway. That helped the Oranje return to the FIFA World Cup fold after missing out in 2018. Meanwhile, Konstantinos Tsimikas played in Greece's 0-1 loss against Spain, but was rested for the dead rubber against Kosovo.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah only played the game against Gabon, featuring as a substitute in Egypt's 2-1 win. Sadio Mane started Senegal's game against Togo, but was substituted after 28 minutes. Diogo Jota started against Serbia, but failed to make an impact as Portugal lost 2-1 at home to drop to the playoffs.

In South America, Allison started both of Brazil's games and kept clean sheets in both, while Fabinho started in the draw against Argentina.

#3 Manchester City

Germany vs Liechtenstein - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Ilkay Gundogan played both of Germany's games, and scored in both of them. Bernardo Silva played Portugal's second game against Serbia. He assisted their early opener, and was their highest-rated player despite the hosts enduring a loss on the night. Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo both started for Portugal against Serbia, but ended up on the losing side.

Aymeric Laporte played both of Spain's games, helping La Roja keep clean sheets in both games to seal World Cup qualification. Rodri started against Greece and came on as a substitute against Sweden. Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne played both of Belgium's games, scoring their lone goal in their 1-1 draw against Wales on the final day.

Phil Foden played both games for England, delivering an assist in each game. Raheem Sterling only played against Albania, making an assist. Kyle Walker and John Stones played against Albania, helping keep clean sheets, while Stones came on as a substitute against San Marino.

Elsewhere, Oleksandr Zinchenko played Ukraine's only game against Bosnia. He helped them keep a clean sheet and scored a goal to seal a World Cup playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Riyad Mahrez came on as a substitute for Algeria against Djibouti. He started against Burkina Faso, and scored in their 2-0 win. Gabriel Jesus played Brazil's game against Colombia, but sat out the one against Argentina.

