How PSG could line up during the 2022-23 season 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) spent heavily on signing new players during the summer transfer window of 2021. However, they failed to live up to their expectations last season despite winning the Ligue 1 title.

The Parisians were eliminated from the Coupe in the Round of 16 by OGC Nice and in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich. The French giants also lost to Lille FC in the final of the Trophee des Champions.

The Paris-based club sacked their manager Mauricio Pochettino last month. Former Nice manager Christophe Galtier has been appointed as his replacement ahead of next season

Based on the players PSG have signed and are expected to sign this transfer window, here's how they can line up during the 2022-23 season.

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma joined Paris Saint-Germain from AC Milan on a free transfer during the summer transfer window last season. He played 17 Ligue 1 games last season, keeping five clean sheets.

The Italy international won the Ligue 1 'Goalkeeper of the Season' accolade last term and was also included in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 'Team of the Season'.

The former AC Milan goalkeeper will compete with Keylor Navas for a place in the starting XI next season.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is among the most talented full-backs in Europe. The Morocco international joined PSG for £51 million (via Daily Mail) in the summer transfer window of 2021.

He played 32 league games last season, registering four assists and six assists. Hakimi is expected to start at right-back for PSG next season.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Marquinhos is a key player for PSG

PSG captain Marquinhos is currently among the most talented defenders in Europe. He played a key role in the Parisians’ recent success and is likely to play a pivotal role next season as well.

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe enjoyed yet another impressive season at PSG last term. He played 30 league games last season, averaging 1.1 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, and 2.4 clearances per 90 as per WhoScored. The France international is expected to start alongside Marquinhos at the heart of PSG's defence during the upcoming season

Left-back - Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes impressed with his performances after joining PSG on loan from Sporting CP last season. He played 27 league games in the 2021-campaign, registering one assist. He was nominated for the Ligue 1 'Young Player of the Season' award last term and was also included in the Ligue 1 'Team of the Season'.

The Paris-based club signed him permanently from the Portuguese side earlier in the ongoing transfer window.

Defensive midfielder - Danilo

Danilo joined PSG on loan from Porto in 2020 before joining permanently in the summer transfer window of 2021. He made 27 appearances in the league last term, scoring five goals.

The Portugal international works as a destroyer in PSG's midfield, breaking down the opposition's attack while acting as a link between defence and attacking midfielders. He is likely to play a key role for the Parisians during the 2022-23 season.

Central midfielder - Marco Verrati

Marco Verrati is among the most talented midfielders in Europe

The Italy international was among the Parisians' top performers last season. He played 24 league games, scoring two goals and assisting two more. The midfielder is expected to start in the middle of the park for the Paris-based club next season.

Central midfielder- Vitinha

Vitinha joined the Parisians for €40 million (via Goal) from Porto earlier this transfer window. The Portugal international enjoyed a decent 2021-22 season at Estádio do Dragão, registering two goals and three assists. He won the Primeira Liga 'Young Player of the Season' award and was also included in the 2021-22 Primeira Liga 'Team of the Season'.

Right-winger - Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi will look to return to his best next season.

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona during the summer transfer window of 2021. However, he struggled to hit top form at the Parc des Princes, scoring just six goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

The 35-year-old attacker will hope to have a better campaign in the French capital next season.

Left-winger - Neymar

Neymar has struggled with injuries since joining The Red-and-Blues from Barcelona in the summer transfer window of 2017. However, he is still an important member of the squad and is expected to play a massive role for the club during the 2022-23 season.

Centre-forward - Kylian Mbappe

📲 SNS @Sholynation1 Kylian Mbappé's Ligue 1 stats last season:



35 games

28 goals

17 assists

🤝 45 goal contributions

82% accurate passes p90

🧠 23 Big chances created

🗝 2.0 key passes p90

🥅 4.2 shots p90

1.9 shots on target p90

3.2 succ. dribbles p90



Kylian Mbappe enjoyed yet another successful season with the Parisians in the 2021-22 campaign. The France international won the Ligue 1 Golden Shoe last term after scoring 28 goals in 35 appearances. He was also named the Ligue 1 'Player of the Season'.

