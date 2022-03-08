How Real Madrid could line up against PSG in the Champions League

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixture between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) promises to be an exciting one.

Le Parisiens grabbed the early bragging rights with a 1-0 win at the Parc des Princes. However, they only have a slender lead and Real Madrid will be looking to bounce back on their home turf. Knowing Los Blancos' history in the Champions League, a comeback simply cannot be discounted.

Real Madrid will have a strong line-up against PSG in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg

Real Madrid have had some injury issues recently, with a couple of key players potentially set to miss this contest. However, the Spanish giants could still field a strong side against PSG in this high-voltage fixture. Here is the starting XI they could go with:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois will have to once again stand tall

There are no surprises here, as Thibaut Courtois has been a dependable figure in goal for Carlo Ancelotti's side. If not for him, PSG may have had at least one more goal in the first leg as Courtois made a significant penalty save from Lionel Messi.

His early years at the Santiago Bernabeu may have been a bit shaky, but the Belgian has established himself as one of the best keepers in the modern era.

Courtois will once again have to be proactive given the quality PSG have going forward. Real Madrid are already behind by one goal, and conceding any more could be problematic for their progression into the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Right Back - Dani Carvajal

Dani Carvajal will have his task cut out

Dani Carvajal will be tasked with keeping Neymar Jr. quiet. Los Blancos have an alternative in Lucas Vasquez, but Carvajal is likely to be preferred for this fixture.

Carvajal showed his quality with an excellent second-half display in his side's 4-1 victory against Real Sociedad over the weekend. The Spaniard has the necessary experience and will look to use it to keep PSG at bay.

Centre-back - David Alaba

Alaba can play in several positions

If Real Madrid have to defeat PSG, their defense will need to be as water-tight as possible. The job is easier said than done when the opposition have the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi among their ranks.

David Alaba, who has looked very good for much of the season, is likely to occupy one of the two spots at the center of the defense.

Alaba has the necessary experience as he has been part of a Champions League-winning side in the past. The duel between him and PSG's attackers promises to be an enticing one.

Centre-back - Eder Militao

Eder Militao has been impressive all season.

The first leg was a mixed bag for Eder Militao as he was partly at fault for PSG's goal. That seems to have been a one-off, however, as the Brazilian has done well to a large extent this season.

Barring that one moment, Militao was solid in the first leg. The Real Madrid faithful will be hoping for a similar performance once again without any high-profile errors at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Left-back - Marcelo

Marcelo will be looking to turn back the years

With Ferland Mendy unavailable and David Alaba likely to be deployed at centre-back, Marcelo is set to be given a starting berth at the left-back position. The Brazilian's performances and abilities may have gone down in recent years, but his experience will be a massive plus for Real Madrid.

If Marcelo starts, fans will hope to see the vintage left-back he once was. He has been instrumental in several Champions League triumphs in the past, and Los Blancos will be banking on him to come good once more.

Defensive Midfield - Eduardo Camavinga

Camavinga will have big boots to fill

Toni Kroos has reportedly trained following an injury, but has done so individually, indicating that he may not be ready for this clash. Eduardo Camavinga will be the one who will naturally slot in if the German misses out.

While Camavinga may be young, he has the required ability to go toe-to-toe with experienced players in such a high-voltage game. Real Madrid will be banking on the Frenchman to deliver on the biggest stage.

Central Midfield - Luka Modric

Luka Modric will have to bring all his experience to the fore.

Without Casemiro and Toni Kroos, Real Madrid will look to Luka Modric for experience and guidance in midfield. The Croatian has been part of many battles against top-quality players in the past and has come out on top on numerous occasions.

Fans will be hoping that Modric recreates his performance from the weekend where he completely dominated the midfield and scored a brilliant goal.

Central Midfield - Federico Valverde

Valverde was badly msised in the first leg in Paris.

Federico Valverde is no longer the raw talent he once was and has quickly established himself as a top player in very little time. Many fans felt that Valverde was severely missed in the first leg against PSG as Ancelotti's troops struggled to control the midfield.

Valverde missed Real Madrid's match at the weekend due to illness, but is expected to be available for this fixture. The Uruguayan will have his task cut out against the industrious midfielders of PSG.

Right-wing - Marco Asensio

Asensio (right) will have a lot to prove if he starts

The toss-up for the right-wing spot is between Rodrygo and Marco Asensio. While fans could lean towards the Brazilian, Ancelotti has relied heavily on Asensio this season and it seems likely that the Spaniard will start this game.

Asensio came on as a substitute in the weekend and will be well-rested entering this clash. If he starts, he will want to prove those who doubt him wrong once again.

Left-Wing - Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius will have to perform better in the second leg of the Champions League tie

This season, Real Madrid have had an obvious choice for the left-wing position in Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian is having the season of his life under Carlo Ancelotti and will want to do well once again in one of their most important matches of the season.

Vinicius' first leg performance in Paris wasn't up to the mark. The job will be even more difficult as he will be up against the excellent Achraf Hakimi in an exciting battle which could help shape the result.

Centre-forward - Karim Benzema

Real Madrid will once again rely on Karim Benzema in the Champions League

Real Madrid are behind by a goal, and hence, their main objective will be to score as many as possible. While goals can come from anywhere, the burden will predominantly fall on the shoulders of Karim Benzema.

Having spent his teenage days at Lyon, Benzema knows what it takes to beat PSG.

Benzema has been a trusted general in many big battles in the past for Real Madrid. He will be vital once again if Los Blancos are to defeat PSG and piece together a deep run in this season's Champions League.

