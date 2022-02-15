How Real Madrid could line up against PSG in the Champions League

The Champions League makes its much-awaited return on Tuesday night and Real Madrid are up against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a blockbuster Round of 16 encounter. With 13 Champions League titles, Los Blancos are the most successful team in the competition and will be more than aware of the threat PSG carry.

Real Madrid will be up against Lionel Messi in the Champions League tonight

Real Madrid have suffered a slight slump in form on the domestic front and need to be careful to avoid any slip-ups against a star-studded PSG outfit. Los Blancos will be reacquainted with Lionel Messi, who has starred in numerous El Clasicos in the past.

Los Blancos legend Sergio Ramos, who joined PSG at the start of the 2021-22 season, is ruled out due to injury, denying fans the opportunity to see him face his former side.

We now take a look at Real’s probable lineup against the Parisians tonight. A 4-3-3 formation has been chosen for their XI.

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has been in good form for Real Madrid this season.

It goes without saying that Thibaut Courtois will need to bring his A-game to tonight's fixture. The Belgian will undoubtedly be tested by PSG’s fearsome attack who are always hungry for goals.

Apart from two games in the Copa del Rey, Courtois has played every single minute for Real Madrid this season. He has kept 14 clean sheets, including four in the Champions League group stages. The 29-year-old will be well aware that his impressive record so far is under threat.

Courtois has been a regular feature for Real Madrid ever since he signed for them back in 2018. The Belgian has never won the Champions League and will be eager to get his hands on the prestigious prize this season.

Right-back: Dani Carvajal

The veteran right-back could have his hands full with Kylian Mbappe tonight.

Dani Carvajal has bags of experience playing in the Champions League with Real Madrid. The right-back has won the Champions League on four occasions with Los Blancos and is used to playing against tough opposition.

The Spaniard has had several injury issues this season and also contracted the coronavirus recently. He was back in Real’s starting XI at the start of the month and should start against PSG as well.

Carvajal’s recent performances in La Liga have been pretty sub-standard, and he seemed to lack his usual dynamism. The 30-year-old will need to be focused at all times against PSG’s lightning-quick attack.

Center Back: David Alaba

David Alaba is expected to start at centre-back for Real Madrid tonight.

David Alaba has plenty of experience playing in the Champions League and Real will rely on the Austrian to nullify threats at the back. Alaba has played every single minute of the group stages and will certainly start against PSG.

Real Madrid signed Alaba at the start of the 2021-22 season to replace Sergio Ramos, who joined the Parisians. The 29-year-old signed for Los Blancos from Bayern Munich, with whom he has already won two Champions League titles.

Alaba’s ability to stay calm in high-pressure situations will be key, especially in such a big game. The Austrian also has a knack for scoring goals and is particularly lethal in dead-ball scenarios.

Center-back: Eder Militao

The Brazilian is expected to partner Alaba in the heart of the defense.

David Alaba’s partner at the back will be Eder Militao. The Brazilian has been one of the best center-backs in La Liga and has put in solid performances in other competitions as well. Militao will be up against some world-class talent in the clash against PSG which will test the Brazilian’s caliber.

This is Militao’s first full season as a starter, and he replaces Raphael Varane, who has departed to join Manchester United. The 24-year-old’s ability to marshal Real's backline has been world-class so far and he will need to rely on the same against PSG.

Militao has been linked with current Champions League holders Chelsea, who are looking to reinforce their defense. Los Blancos have a real gem on their hands and will surely give any potential buyers a hard time.

Left-back: Ferland Mendy

The Frenchman will go up against Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria

Real Madrid signed Ferland Mendy in the summer of 2019 after his impressive displays in Ligue 1. The Frenchman joined Real from Lyon for a fee of €48 million and has been a joy to watch on the left flank.

Mendy missed out on a lot of action at the start of the season due to injury. He was sidelined once again in late January but he seems to be fit for the game against PSG. Fortunately for Ancelotti, Mendy’s return saves him the hassle of changing formation or relying on Marcelo, who is well past his prime.

If PSG stick to their usual playstyle, Mendy will most likely be up against Angel Di Maria. The Frenchman will need to be on his toes to deny the Argentinean any goalscoring chances from the wing.

