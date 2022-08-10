How Real Madrid could line up in the UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid's european football season officially opens with the UEFA Super Cup on August 10. This match is held annually between the winners of the Champions League winners and the Europa League. Real Madrid will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in Helsinki with the UEFA Super Cup title on the line this year.

Los Blancos will be looking to equal the record UEFA Super Cup haul with a won tonight. Real Madrid are no strangers to winning the Super Cup and have done so four times in their history.

Only two clubs have won the trophy more times than Los Blancos and one of them is their rival FC Barcelona. The other club is their current manager Carlo Ancelotti's former team AC Milan.

Los Blancos have strengthened their squad since their 14th Champions League triumph in 2021-22, bringing in a number of players. Frankfurt, too, have strengthened their squad as they look to keep up their strong performances on the continent in 2021-22.

Ancelotti will look to set his team up to win the game without making a fuss as their league action is set to start this weekend. Without further ado, here is how Real Madrid could line up for the UEFA Super Cup.

Goalkeeper- Thibaut Courtois

Courtois in action against Barcelona in a Preseason Friendly

Thibaut Courtois was the hero of the 2022 UEFA Champions League final for Real Madrid. He made a record nine saves to keep a cleansheet and help his side lift the trophy. He was named Man of the Match for his exploits and will start in Helsinki for the side.

After a shaky start to his career in Madrid, the Belgian goalkeeper has re-established himself as one of the best in the world. His side's success is greatly dependent on how he performs for them.

Right-Back- Dani Carvajal

Carvajal celebrates after the UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Dani Carvajal has been Real Madrid's first-choice right-back for nearly a decade, and he shows no signs of slowing down. The Spaniard played a key role in their UEFA Champions League triumph in May and will start against Frankfurt in the Super Cup.

Carvajal is an experienced right-back for Los Blancos and a key player at the club. The Spanish international will look to put in a brilliant performance against Frankfurt in the Super Cup.

Centre-Back- Eder Militao

Militao in action against Club America in the USA

Despite signing the brilliant Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea, Carlo Ancelotti reiterated that he did not intend to break up the defensive partnership that won the Champions League. Eder Militao will continue at the heart of Los Blancos' defense in the Super Cup.

Militao enjoyed a stellar 2021-22 season as he finally grew into the role the club envisioned when they signed him from FC Porto. The Brazilian defender is one to watch for the future due to his relative youth and quality.

Centre-Back- David Alaba

Alaba in action during the UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

David Alaba's will look to add to his impressive trophy haul by helping Real Madrid defeat Frankfurt. Alaba is all too familiar with the German opponents, having faced them for over a decade when he featured for Bayern Munich. His experience and leadership at the back will be key for Los Blancos.

Left-Back- Ferland Mendy

Mendy in action during the UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

French defender Ferland Mendy has been so impressive for Real Madrid that the club is sure that they will not miss the departed Marcelo. The 27-year-old will keep his place in Los Blancos' backline against Frankfurt.

Mendy has become an important player since his arrival at the club. The former Olympique Lyonnais defender will start in Helsinki for the Champions League winners.

Defensive Midfield- Casemiro

Casemiro and Kessie tangle in a Preseason Friendly

Casemiro will start for Los Blancos in the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt. The Brazilian midfielder remains one of the world's best defensive midfielders and is an integral member of Real Madrid's squad.

Despite the arrival of youngster Aurelien Tchouameni for a huge fee, Casemiro will retain his place in Los Blancos' starting XI while the Frenchman learns from him. The experienced midfielder will play a key role in the match against Frankfurt.

Central Midfield- Luka Modric

Modric in action against Barcelona in a Preseason Friendly

2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric remains a key player for Real Madrid despite being 36 years old. The diminutive Croatian midfielder will start for the club in the Super Cup in Helsinki.

Modric was brilliant for Real Madrid as they won the Champions League in 2021. His performances for the club earned him a contract extension until 2023.

Central Midfield- Toni Kroos

Real Madrid v Club America - Pre-Season Friendly

Toni Kroos is nearing a decade at Real Madrid and remains a key player for the club. The German playmaker will start for Los Blancos when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki.

Kroos remains one of the best midfielders in the world despite his advancing age. The 32-year-old has been part of the best midfield trio alongside Modric and Casemiro. Kroos' presence on the team will aid the development of younger players such as Eduardo Camavinga.

Left Winger- Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Preseason Friendly

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior enjoyed an impressive breakout season in 2021-22 and ended it with the winning goal in the Champions League final. He will look to take the form into the new season, starting with the match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Vinicius Junior is one of the world's best wingers on his day. The 22-year-old formed a formidable partnership with Karim Benzema in 2021-22 and will be looking to build on that partnership in the new season.

Right Winger- Rodrygo

Real Madrid v Club America - Pre-Season Friendly

Rodrygo was Carlo Ancelotti's secret weapon in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League as his side won the title in 2021. The Brazilian youngster is expected to start from out wide against Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Rodrygo scored several clutch goals for Real Madrid en route to their Champions League triumph in 2022. The 21-year-old will hope to add more silverware to his cabinet by helping his side win the title.

Striker- Karim Benzema

Benzema in action v Juventus - Pre-Season Friendly

Karim Benzema is a lot of people's favorite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or after his spectacular performances in the 2021-22 season. The Frenchman has started the season as Real Madrid's permanent captain and will look to mark the occasion with silverware.

Benzema will lead Los Blancos out at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium for their Super Cup match against Frankfurt. The striker scored 44 goals in 46 appearances last season.

