How Real Madrid could line-up against Manchester City in the Champions League

Real Madrid host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the semi-finals of the 2021-22 Champions League on May 4. With the first leg ending 4-3 in favor of City, the onus is all on Los Blancos to make it count at home.

The Spanish giants registered their 35th La Liga title triumph last weekend and will be buzzing with a lot of confidence. That being said, City will not be easy to beat given the firepower they have at their disposal.

Real Madrid and Manchester City have been superb this season

The margin for error in such an intense game will be immensely slim. Both teams had the chance to rest some of their key players over the weekend.

This perfectly sets us up for an entertaining second leg of the semi-finals. Here, we take a look at how Real Madrid could line-up to have a good chance of winning the fixture against the defending Premier League champions.

Formation: 4-3-3

GK: Thibaut Courtois

Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

The Belgian goalkeeper was on the receiving end of four goals in the first leg. Nevertheless, Thibaut Courtois is a reliable figure between the sticks and will definitely be Madrid's first-choice goalkeeper in the second leg.

He has only been able to keep four clean-sheets in the Champions League this season. Courtois' task only gets difficult with Manchester City not known to sit back and the hosts will attack full throttle when given the chance.

RB: Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Dani Carvajal has a lot of experience under his belt. He has played some big matches for Los Blancos and will need to be at his very best against City.

With the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling likely to test him, Carvajal will have to tackle them tactfully. The Spanish full-back will have to be equally active in attack to help Madrid register a successful come-back.

CB: Eder Militao

Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Eder Militao did not have the best of times in the first leg at the Etihad. The Brazilian defender was criticized by Madrid fans for being vulnerable to the dangerous City attack.

There is not enough time to ponder and Millitao will have to bounce back strongly in the second leg. His defensive abilities will have to come of utmost use if Madrid are to beat City convincingly.

CB: Nacho

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Nacho has been in and out of the side this season. Having struggled with injuries, the Spaniard has failed to make a continuous run in the starting XI.

However, with David Alaba ruled out of the second leg, Nacho will have to fill his shoes. It is a massive responsibility given the stature of the game. His partnership with Militao will be a crucial element in the outcome of this entertaining fixture.

LB: Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Marcelo was used as a left-back at the weekend in their 4-0 win over Espanyol, which is why Ferland Mendy is very likely to start against City. The French full-back has struggled with consistency at times but will have little room for error against Manchester City.

Mendy's contribution in attack will be equally important as he will be up against the attacking Joao Cancelo, who could be caught out of position. The 26-year-old has three assists in the Champions League this season and could add more to his tally with the right performance against City.

CDM: Casemiro

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

The Brazilian midfielder went unused in the first leg of the semi-finals. It did come as a surprise but maybe manager Carlo Ancelotti had something else on his mind.

With his defensive abilities, Casemiro can provide the perfect protection to his defenders and can time and again help them out. He will be a key player in breaking City's attack and disrupting their flow time and again.

CM: Luka Modric

Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

The experienced Croatian has been an instrumental figure for Real Madrid despite his age. The 36-year-old midfielder has been superb in the Champions League this campaign.

His forward-passing, combined with his creative abilities, has been a delight to watch. Luka Modric will have to play a massive role to ensure Madrid a place in the final in Paris.

CM: Toni Kroos

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Toni Kroos was rather ineffective against Manchester City in the first leg. With his experience and quality, he was expected to do better but somehow it didn't happen.

Nevertheless, he remains a big player and can turn the game around with his world-class passing and creative abilities. Kroos should start against City and use all his vast experience to help the team.

RW: Rodrygo

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Rodrygo did start against Espanyol at the weekend in La Liga. Having scored twice then, the Brazilian must be high on confidence.

Given how much Ancelotti has trusted Rodrygo more in comparison to Marco Asensio and Gareth Bale, he is most likely to start against City. The 21-year-old has scored thrice and registered two assists in just four starts in the Champions League this season.

LW: Vinicius Junior

Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

One of Real Madrid's most important players this season has been young Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian's blistering pace, amazing dribbling and fine goal-scoring abilities have brought a lot of goals for Los Blancos.

Vinicius Junior has already scored thrice and registered six assists in the Champions League this campaign, including a goal in the first leg. The 21-year-old will have to be influential in helping Madrid put on a strong fight in the second leg.

ST: Karim Benzema

Manchester City v Real Madrid Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

No striker right now is feared as much as Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has had a terrific Champions League campaign, having scored 14 goals in the competition.

He was on the scoresheet in the first leg and will definitely play a key role in the second leg. Manchester City will have to make sure to contain Benzema well if they are to ensure a place in the finals.

