How Southampton could have lined up if they hadn’t sold their best players

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Feature
3.33K   //    16 Nov 2018, 16:14 IST

Southampton had sold a number of star players to the bigger clubs.
Southampton had sold a number of star players to the bigger clubs.

Southampton's youth academy is among the best in England and they have a long and rich history of producing top footballing talents. The Saints also have a very good scouting system and they have unearthed a number of star players during the recent years.

However, they always struggle to compete with the financial powers of the big clubs and they find it difficult to keep hold of their players when top guns come calling for them. The Saints sold six players worth more than £171.5 million to Liverpool alone in the last four years.

Right on this note, Here's the Southampton XI if they had their best players.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper - Alex McCarthy

Alex McCarthy dispossessed Fraser Forster as the Saints first choice goalkeeper last season
Alex McCarthy dispossessed Fraser Forster as the Saints first choice goalkeeper last season

Guildford born goalkeeper, Alex McCarthy joined Southampton from Crytal Palace in the summer transfer window of 2016.

He remained as the back-up to Fraser Forster during his first year at the club and made just two League cup appearances. However, Forster's dip in form last season gave him the opportunity to play as the first choice goalkeeper in the team and he made the most of it.

The 28-year-old made 18 Premier League appearances last season and played a vital role in Southampton's survival in the Premier League. He won the Southampton Players' Player of the Season accolade and was also rewarded with a new long-term contract at the end of the season.

The former Reading goalkeeper started this season as the Saints' first choice goalkeeper as well and played in all of the opening 12 league games. His performances also caught the attention of Gareth Southgate, who handed him with his first senior cap in England's recent friendly against the USA.

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
