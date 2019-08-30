How the La Liga table can change this weekend | La Liga Table

Mo Omi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 42 // 30 Aug 2019, 13:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sevilla top La Liga after the first two games of the season, ahead of this weekend's action

La Liga leaders Sevilla kick-off matchday three on Friday evening, as new boss Julen Lopetegui aims to make it three successive wins to mark a memorable start before the September international break.

They host Celta Vigo at 7 pm (BST), having won four of their last six meetings. Should they prevail against Célticos, only a scoreline bettered by Atletico Madrid will see them drop into second place this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, who stunned Barcelona late on the opening night via an Aritz Aduriz wonder strike, will hope they can return to winning ways when they entertain Real Sociedad in Friday's late kick-off at 9 pm.

Diego Simeone's men host a winless Eibar on Sunday, on an evening where their crosstown rivals Real travel to Villarreal - who, much like Atletico's opponents, have a draw and defeat from their opening two games.

Defending champions Barcelona face a trip to newly-promoted Osasuna, who have kept successive clean sheets to date upon their return to Spain's top-flight. Nonetheless, they will be in for a tricky assignment against a less-than-full strength outfit - no Ousmane Dembele (hamstring), Luis Suarez (ankle) or Lionel Messi (calf) with all three sidelined.

Antoine Griezmann netted a brace for his new side Barcelona as they thumped Betis 5-2 last time out

There are ten sides that either have one point or a full three from their opening two games, so expect plenty of movement across the table as momentum builds and the league's balance begins to take early shape.

Valencia will be eagerly anticipating a better display and the first win of the campaign against newly-promoted Mallorca, while Real Betis and Leganes go head-to-head on Saturday evening (8 pm) as the division's only sides without a point so far this term.

The table, as it stands:

Sevilla - 6 points Atletico Madrid - 6, fewer goal difference Real Madrid - 4 Valladolid - 4 Real Sociedad - 4 Athletic Bilbao - 4 Alaves - 4 Osasuna - 4 Barcelona - 3 Mallorca - 3 Levante - 3 Celta Vigo - 3 Villarreal - 1 Granada - 1 Eibar - 1 Valencia - 1 Getafe - 1 Espanyol - 1 Leganes - 0, conceded two Real Betis - 0, conceded seven

Advertisement

The weekend's fixtures in full (4 pm BST KO unless stated):

Friday -

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo (7 pm)

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad (9 pm)

Saturday -

Osasuna vs Barcelona

Levante vs Valladolid

Getafe vs Alaves (6 pm)

Real Betis vs Leganes (8 pm)

Sunday -

Valencia vs Mallorca

Espanyol vs Granada (6 pm)

Atletico Madrid vs Eibar (6 pm)

Villarreal vs Real Madrid (8 pm)