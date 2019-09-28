How the Premier League table can change this weekend | PL Table

With the seventh match day of the Premier League upon us, the table is beginning to take real shape. Six matches gone, and we now have a rough idea of what the 20 teams have in store for us.

That said, it is almost impossible to predict the events in this hard-fought competition. A single game lost proves to be heart-wrenching at times, as typified with Manchester City's five-point trail at the top. Liverpool, who are absolutely flying this term, may well record a seventh straight win when they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United.

The Blades have been the best newly-promoted side thus far in terms of results, but it'll be interesting to see if Chris Wilder's unique tactics can upstage an intimidating Liverpool side.

Manchester City are set to test the steel of Marco Silva's Everton on Saturday evening, with three crucial points up for grabs at Goodison Park. Although the Toffees are under pressure, we don't quite know what to expect from them at home.

Six games commence at the same time in the Saturday goal rush, with the feature match being played between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion. Hosts Chelsea, who have never dropped a point against the Seagulls, have in sight their first home win of the PL campaign.

Elsewhere, Spurs welcome Southampton to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium as they look to resume normal service. A win could take them to the top six spots, at least. The same goes for Chelsea, but you cannot write off a refurbished Brighton side.

Norwich City and Crystal Palace take on each other, in search of consistency and breathing space in what is expected to be a grueling relegation battle. Aston Villa versus Burnley, followed by Wolves against Watford, could re-orient the table significantly.

West Ham, who have piled serious pressure on the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester United, have a task on their hands as a trip to the Vitality awaits.

In just the solitary game on Sunday, Leicester City are widely tipped to regain their impressive third spot in table - as an out-of-sort Newcastle outfit prepare to pull off an upset.

However, all the attention will turn to Old Trafford when two age-old rivals go toe-to-toe against each other on Monday night.

A win for Arsenal could see them build a bigger gap in the top four section, while a home victory for the Red Devils is sure to reinvigorate a positive mood among the faithful.

You could say both teams require the victory more than the other, and that's what makes this one a potential spectacle.