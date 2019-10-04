Liverpool and Manchester City to continue their battle at the top of the Premier League table this weekend | PL Table

Can Liverpool make it eight wins in eight?

Seven weeks have passed and the Premier League is simply on fire. From the goals that have been flowing in, to the anti-climatic scenarios in matches, we've witnessed the entire roller coaster in a nutshell.

The same goes with the points table that, as you'd expect, has been subject to major disturbance in recent weeks.

Liverpool lead the charts with 21 points from seven fixtures but stand a chance of slipping up as Leicester City visit them on Saturday. Can former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers upset the European champions with his revitalised, charged Leicester side, or will Jurgen Klopp and co. continue to take giant leaps towards the Premier League title?

A win for the hosts could take them eight points clear at the top for a while at least, while a Leicester victory means the gap between the Foxes and the league leaders could be reduced to just four points.

Chelsea, who make the trip to the south coast to take on Southampton, eye their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions. They'd probably enter the top six, if not top four, should they claim the three points against the Saints.

Tottenham Hotspur though, start the weekend with an away fixture against Brighton. A victory could take them to 14 points as well.

The same goes with Bournemouth and Crystal Palace - both on 11 points - who are set to be on their away day against Arsenal and West Ham respectively. What makes it interesting is that both Arsenal and Manuel Pellegrini's side are level with 12 points each, meaning these couple of fixtures are sure to alter the table.

The basement is subject to change too, with Norwich City versus Aston Villa and Watford versus Sheffield United lined up - making it a couple of matches with utmost prominence.

Four of the big six play their matches on Sunday, starting with Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal. The Cityzens are set to test a Wolves side that has struggled post Europa League duties. We could expect a tight affair there, although with the likes of Raheem Sterling rested, expect City to continue knocking at Liverpool's door.

Manchester United, unfortunately, are looking more downward that the other end, as they are just four points ahead of 18th placed Aston Villa.