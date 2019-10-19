How the Premier League table can change this weekend | PL Table

Can Liverpool blow their bitter rivals away as well?

After an age-old wait, the Premier League returns with full force as Manchester United welcome fierce rivals and league leaders Liverpool.

The Reds have taken a massive lead at the top of the table, but can a disjointed United side inflict a first defeat? It's a hard task considering their recent struggles and injury setbacks, but this fixture usually tends to produce anti-climatic moments.

Not to mention, Liverpool have held a patchy record against the 20-time competitions winners, as United are unbeaten in their last five home meetings with Klopp's side. A win could see them move to the top half of the table, while a Liverpool victory could mean an 18th straight victory in the PL.

The weekend however, kicks off with Marco Silva's Everton taking on West Ham at Goodison Park, with both sides gunning for a reply after losing last time out. Everton just have to get out of the bottom three after all that investment over the summer.

In the goal rush, Spurs, desperate to return to winning ways, host bottom-dwellers Watford, while Chelsea lock horns with a buzzing Newcastle outfit at the Bridge. Elsewhere, two in-form sides in Aston Villa and Brighton go toe-to-toe, knowing that a win could provide much-needed space between themselves and the bottom three.

A win for Spurs would take their tally to 14; as many as Chelsea, Palace and Leicester have at present.

A mouth-watering fixture in the form of Bournemouth versus Norwich City unfolds at the Vitality, as two sides who don't shy away from plugging gaps and playing free-flowing football take on each other. Norwich need to get out of the drop zone, while the Cherries could cement their spot in the better half of the table with a win.

The same goes for Southampton, who in the 4-1 hammering against Chelsea, succumbed to their third successive league defeat; the first time they've achieved the dishonorable under Ralph Hasenhuttl's stewardship. They face-off against a revitalized Wolves side.

After a host of feisty fixtures, Crystal Palace will entertain champions Manchester City, who at the moment cannot afford to allow unaccustomed defeats with Liverpool having set the standard. Remarkably, a win for the Eagles would see them leapfrog Pep Guardiola's side.

The feature game of the weekend kicks off on Sunday, but a challenging trip to Bramall Lane awaits Arsenal on Monday. The Gunners haven't been at their flamboyant best, but are churning results out nonetheless. The fundamentals are simple for the North Londoners: collect three points and remain within the top four.

