Video: How to get a body like Cristiano Ronaldo

Love him or hate him, you just cannot ignore Cristiano Ronaldo. One of the best (if not the best) and most talented players of all time, Ronaldo not only has supreme skill to bamboozle defenders he is also extremely fit and capable of bulldozing past opponents even in the dying minutes of a game.

Capable of breathtaking speed and gravity-defying leaps, the Real Madrid forward has sculpted his body into a lean mean machine which plunders goals. Plenty of goals. A combination of good physical strength and extreme agility is what makes Ronaldo such a nuisance to mark and defend against.

However, all this has not come naturally to the 4 time Ballon d’Or winner. A combination of supreme determination, discipline and smart workouts have made Ronaldo the personification of fitness. Usually, athletes in their quest for physical strength often end up losing on agility.

To prevent this, you need to have an extremely strong core (in layman terms the abs muscles). Ronaldo probably has the strongest core in football and this is what makes him the player that he is today.

In this 2014 video courtesy of YouTube channel Athlean-X, the physical trainer (who has a body just like Ronaldo by the way) tells us to focus on 3 main aspects – Functional Core Training, Direct Core Training and Conditioning. Here are the exercises listed by him under each section:

FUNCTIONAL

Woodchopper Toe Kicks x 10 each leg

Deceleration Lunges x 10 each leg

Push Up Toe Touches x 10 each leg

DIRECT

Russian Med Ball Toss x 20 each side

Windshield Wipers x 20 each side

Kobe Crunch x 20 each way

CONDITIONING

Over and Backs x 1 minute

Toe Taps x 1 minute

Split Squat Power Jacks x 1 minute

Watch the video and learn how to perform these exercises. Who knows if you have enough dedication, discipline and diet, you might have a body as good as Cristiano Ronaldo!

