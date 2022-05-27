How the Top 5 of the 2021-22 Premier League table would look based on fair play

The 2021-22 English Premier League season came to an end on May 21 after 38 weeks of exciting football.

Manchester City won their sixth league title in the most dramatic fashion. The Citizens came from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at the Etihad, winning the league by just a point above second-placed Liverpool.

In summary, City had 29 wins, six draws, and three losses, giving them a total of 93 points.

How would the Premier League table look if we consider fair play?

Scoring goals and winning games are important in football. Another aspect of the beautiful game which is also important is fair play. A team's fair play can be measured based on the number of yellow cards and red cards picked up.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the clubs that will make the Premier League top five based on their fair play record.

#5 Leicester City

Leicester City won't play in Europe next season.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City had a poor season going by their recent pedigree. The Foxes failed to secure a European spot, finishing eighth in the league table.

Leicester's undoing in the just-concluded campaign was a lack of consistency. They failed to record three consecutive wins at any point in the league, accumulating just 14 wins, 14 losses and 10 draws.

However, if the league was to be decided on fair play, the Foxes would finish fifth. The 2015-16 league champions accumulated 54 yellow cards and one red card in the 2021-22 season.

#4 Norwich City

Norwich City will play in the Championship next season

Norwich City will be playing in the Championship next season. The Canaries were the first team to be relegated from the league. With just five wins and seven draws, they finished rock bottom of the Premier League table.

However, if fair play is the yardstick for determining table positions, Norwich will still play in the top-flight next season.

They failed to pick up wins but were a very decent side on the field of play. Norwich and Leicester are tied on cards accumulated (54 yellow cards, one red card). But unlike Leicester, the Canaries' red came indirectly from two yellow cards.

#3 West Ham United

West Ham United had an impressive 2021-22 season

One of the most impressive Premier League teams of the season, David Moyes' side proved that his side's sixth-placed finish in the 2020-21 season was not a fluke.

West Ham finished seventh in the just-concluded season and will play in the Europa Conference League next season. They also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, losing 3-1 on aggregate to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Hammers recorded 46 yellow cards and three red cards, which places them third on the fair play table.

#2 Liverpool

Liverpool lost the league title by just a point

The league title was a two-horse race for most of the season and the Reds gave the Citizens a good run for their money. Liverpool lost the title to Manchester City by a point for the second time in the league's history.

The story would have been different if Aston Villa had not taken their foot off the pedal against Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Liverpool would still finish as runners-up if the league was decided on fair play. Jurgen Klopp's side had 50 yellow cards and one red card in the recently-concluded campaign.

#1 Manchester City

Manchester City have now won six Premier League titles

Manchester City have been the most dominant Premier League club in the past decade. The Citizens have won five league titles in the last ten seasons. Under Pep Guardiola, they have become champions of the league four times.

One advantage of being an all-attacking and possession-holding side is that it makes the team less prone to committing fouls. Guardiola's side holds the record for ball possession in the 2021-22 season with an average of 64.8%.

Manchester City would still win the league if fair play was the yardstick. They accumulated the least number of yellow cards in the Premier League (42) and had just one sending off.

