How the top 5 of the Premier League would look at the moment without VAR

Premier League action is set to return this weekend. Prior to the international break, there had been eight matchweeks (one getting postponed entirely and one partially) this season.

The Video Assistant Referee, better known as the VAR, has been a big part of the game. It has continued to create controversy due to its application. Introduced to aid referees make their decisions on the pitch more accurately, the application has of the technology has left a lot to be desired.

With VAR making crucial interventions in several matches, let’s take a look at how the top five spots would have looked without the use of the technology.

Source: ESPN

#5 Fulham - 11 points

Nottingham Forest v Fulham FC - Premier League

Fulham have been the most impressive among the three clubs who got promoted to the top flight this season. The Cottagers have shown that they are ready to fight to remain in the top division this campaign.

They began the season with a 2-2 draw against Liverpool and have not looked back since then. Marco Silva's side have picked up three wins, two draws, and two losses from seven games so far and are sixth in the table.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been a key man for Fulham. The Serbian striker has scored six goals so far and is among the top scorers in the league.

They are currently one point below fifth-placed Manchester United. However, in the absence of VAR, the west London outfit will be fifth in the standings with 11 points to their name.

#4 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City - Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion are another side who have performed brilliantly in the league this season. The Seagulls have been the surprise package with their fine early-season performances.

They defeated Manchester United in the wake of the season, and have also registered victories over the likes of West Ham United and Leicester City.

At the moment, the Seagulls are fourth on the log with 13 points from six matches (four wins, one draw, one loss). Without VAR, Brighton will still be in fourth position with the same points.

It is left to be seen if they will continue their good form after losing head coach Graham Potter to Chelsea.

#3 Manchester City - 17 points

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League

Pep Guardiola's side have started the season in fine fashion. The arrival of Erling Haaland has strengthened the Cityzens, making them more formidable in attack.

City are the highest scoring side in the Premier League. They have hit 23 goals and have concerfed just six in seven matches

At the moment, Manchester City are one of the the two teams still unbeaten in the league, the other being Tottenham Hotspur. They are currently second in the standings. They have won five and drawn two out of their seven league fixtures, giving them a points tally of 17.

City's results so far have not been heavily influenced by the VAR, as without it they'd still have 17 points. However, they will drop to third in the standings.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur -19 points

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League

Antonio Conte has done a great job at Tottenham Hotspur so far this season. The Italian has galvanized his side to become one of the favorites for the league title.

After seven matchweeks, Spurs are yet to lose a game and have produced some decent results. In their most recent outing, they thumped Leicester City 6-2, taking their points tally to 17, which placed them third in the table before the international break.

Without the VAR, the Lilywhites would have accumulated 19 points and been second in the Premier League. They will look to extend their unbeaten league run when they take on Arsenal in the north London derby on October 1.

#1 Arsenal - 21 points

Brentford FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

With or without the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Arsenal will still be table leaders in the Premier League table. The Gunners have been one of the best sides in the league this term. They are currently atop the standings with 18 points from seven outings (six wins, one loss).

WAKO ISAAC ✌️🤦‍♂️ @WAAKOISAAC2 Just reminding you that Arsenal is at the top of the premier league table... U know u people try to forget so easily... 🤷‍♂️🤔 Just reminding you that Arsenal is at the top of the premier league table... U know u people try to forget so easily... 🤷‍♂️🤔 https://t.co/kF4POmffV1

The VAR don't seem to have favored Mikel Arteta's side as they would have had three additional points without their intervention. The north Londoners will have to grind out a positive result this weekend when they face Tottenham to maintain their lead in the table.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far