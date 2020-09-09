How the top 6 EPL teams have fared in the transfer window so far

The EPL (English Premier League) is often regarded as one of the best and most exciting football leagues in the world. The 2019-20 edition of the competition gave us everything we wanted. The EPL is renowned for its wealth, competitiveness and rivalries of which we had no shortage last season.

Liverpool were crowned the EPL champions last season, winning their first English top-flight title in over three decades by a mammoth 18-point margin over runners-up Manchester City. Liverpool, finished with 99 points last campaign, the second-highest tally of points ever achieved in an EPL season.

The 2019-20 EPL was deprived of its usual dogfight at the top, but lower down, there was drama aplenty. Only seven points separated third-placed Manchester United and seventh-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Champions League places were decided on the final day of the season, in fixtures that resembled FA Cup finals. Manchester United beat Leicester City, and Chelsea defeated Wolves to claim the final two Champions League spots.

Arsenal and Tottenham had dismal campaigns, though, finishing in eighth and sixth place respectively. Both clubs went through managerial changes and suffered from a lack of quality and squad depth last season.

The two North London clubs will be keen to return closer to the top of the Premier League this season under their respective new managers Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho.

The gap in quality between Liverpool and the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United has forced other EPL clubs to dive deep into the transfer window this summer. With about a month to go till the end of the transfer window, clubs will be looking to sign more top players in order to be able to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title or compete for European places.

The race for the top four in the EPL has intensified over the years. Therefore, adding quality to squads has never been more paramount. With half the transfer season already over, let us take a look at how England's top six clubs have fared in the market this summer so far.

A look at how the big 6 EPL clubs have fared in the transfer market so far:

#1: Liverpool (Rating - 6/10)

Advertisement

Would Liverpool get even better under Jurgen Klopp in 2020-21?

The scariest aspect about Liverpool is that their squad is still young and developing. Liverpool won the 2018-19 Champions League and the 2019-20 EPL titles with much the same squad.

In Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, they have arguably the two best full-backs in Europe. However, Liverpool do not have any back-up options at right-back and left-back, with James Milner or Joe Gomez having to play out of position to make occasional shifts at full-back.

Liverpool have signed left-back Kostas Tsimikas this summer and have welcomed back 20-year-old striker Rhian Brewster who had a successful loan spell at Swansea.

Kostas Tsimikas' former boss reveals the qualities that set #LFC's new signing apart... — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 17, 2020

Liverpool have also been linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who would undoubtedly add quality to an already brilliant Liverpool midfield. But a move for a back-up centre-half may make more sense for the Merseysiders.

#2: Manchester City (Rating - 7/10)

Pep Guardiola will be looking to redeem his reputation this season.

Manchester City endured a sub-par campaign last season. The Citizens lost nine EPL games last season, three more than what they did cumulatively in their two previous seasons.

City's defence has come under much scrutiny in recent times, especially after the departure of long-standing captain Vincent Kompany. This summer, they have added Nathan Ake from Bournemouth for £40 million.

Manchester City fans can't wait to see this shirt on him after @FerranTorres20’s performance against Germany 💫 pic.twitter.com/h18SzTiGmD — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 3, 2020

City have also managed to replace Leroy Sane by signing Ferran Torres from Valencia for £21 million. With Phil Foden tipped to be David Silva's successor at the club, City need to focus on adding another quality centre-half to their ranks this season.

Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with a move to Manchester City. His signing would send out a red alert to the rest of the EPL.