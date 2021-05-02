How will Barcelona lineup against Valencia | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona will put their best foot forward tonight as they desperately need to win against Valencia to remain in the race for the La Liga title.

Barcelona let slip a great opportunity to take the lead in the La Liga title race after losing 2-1 to Granada in midweek. Both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid won their matches yesterday and Ronald Koeman's side cannot settle for anything less than all three points when they go up against Valencia tonight.

Valencia have been in poor form of late and have been winless in their last five games. They have endured a heavily underwhelming season and languish at 14th in the La Liga table but have fared relatively well at home and have lost just thrice at Mestalla this season, winning six.

The La Liga title race is all set to go down to the wire. After struggling in the first half of the season, Barcelona have done incredibly well to turn their fortunes around and even work their way back into the title race.

They ought to put the loss against Granada behind them and focus on the games ahead as they are still in with a shout. Without further ado, let's take a look at how Barcelona will line up against Valencia tonight.

Barcelona goalkeeper

Darwin Machis of Granada CF scores their team's first goal past Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has not exactly been at his best this season and has shown signs of declining. But he is Barcelona's best bet between the sticks. He has kept just two cleansheets in the last ten matches.

There is an opinion among fans that Marc-Andre ter Stegen could have rushed out sooner to prevent Granada's first goal in midweek. But it's a season where has missed a chunk through injury and ter Stegen should be able to get back to his best in no time.

Statistical comparison between Spain's big 4 starting goalkeepers in La Liga (Ter Stegen, Courtois, Oblak, and Bounou). pic.twitter.com/nK12KqJLL7 — Akmed (@FuRantz2) May 1, 2021

Barcelona defenders

FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - La Liga Santander

Ronald Koeman has chosen to go with a three-man defence in recent times. He is expected to do the same again. Samuel Umtiti has returned from injury and started the game against Granada. However, we expect Clement Lenglet to be brought back in the left centre-back position.

Oscar Mingueza has had quite an impressive campaign and just recently put pen to paper on a new deal. He is expected to start on the right side of the three-man defence. Gerard Pique will be the final member of the backline and they will need to be at the top of their game tonight as Valencia haven't failed to score in any of their last six games.

☑ [FCB] | OFFICIAL | Òscar Mingueza has extended his contract with FC Barcelona until June 30th, 2023, with a release clause of €100 million pic.twitter.com/ADYCA3yJtP — La Masia Times™ (@LaMasiaTimes) April 30, 2021

