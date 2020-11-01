Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Huddersfield Town will welcome Bristol City to the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts currently sit in 12th spot on the log, with 13 points from nine matches, while Bristol City are two places and one point better off.

Huddersfield come into the fixture on the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 win away to Millwall, while their visitors fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Norwich City.

Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

This will be the 60th meeting between the two sides and Huddersfield Town have the slightly better head-to-head record.

The Terriers have 26 wins and 11 draws to their name, while Bristol City were victorious on 22 previous occasions.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in February when goals in each half from Chris Willock and Carlan Grant were enough to give Huddersfield a 2-1 victory at home.

Huddersfield Town form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Bristol City form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City Team News

Huddersfield Town

The hosts have three players ruled out through injury. Rarmani Edmonds-Green (hip), Tommy Elphick (discomfort), and Daniel Ward (knock) are all sidelined.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Carlos Corberan

Injuries: Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Tommy Elphick, Daniel Ward

Suspension: None

Bristol City

Bristol City have been hit with a raft of injuries in the last week. The Robins currently have six players on the sidelines with fitness concerns.

Nathan Baker (hamstring), Joseph Williams (thigh), Liam Walsh (thigh), Steven Sessegnon (hamstring), Andreas Weimann (ACL), and Alfie Mawson (knee) are all sidelined.

There are no suspension worries for Bristol City.

Injuries: Nathan Baker, Joseph Williams, Liam Walsh, Steven Sessegnon, Andreas Weimann, Alfie Mawson

Suspension: None

Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ben Hamer; Harry Toffolo, Naby Sarr, Chris Schindler, Demeaco Duhaney; Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Alex Pritchard; Isaac Mbenza, Josh Koroma, Adama Diakhaby

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Max O'Leary; Jack Hunt, Taylor Moore, Zak Vyner; Tommy Rowe, Antoine Semenyo, Tyreeq Bakinson, Jamie Paterson, Jack Hunt; Nakhi Wells, Chris Martin

Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City Prediction

Bristol City started the campaign impressively, winning their first five league matches to soar to the top of the table.

They have, however, faltered in recent weeks and are currently on a five-game winless run that has seen them fall down the table to 10th place.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, have been in fine form of late and have won four of their last seven games. That great run of form is expected to continue against a Bristol side that are severely depleted by injuries.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Bristol City